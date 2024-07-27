Louisville Offers Top-60 '25 Prospect Kelvin Odih
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program and new head coach Pat Kelsey are continuing to cast a wide net when it comes to offering new targets in the Class of 2025.
South Kent (Conn.) HS guard/forward Kelvin Odih is now the latest 2025 prospect to be offered a scholarship by the Kelsey and the Cardinals, announcing the news on Friday night.
Odih now holds 20 total offers, with schools like Creighton, Marquette, Iowa, Rutgers and others in the mix as well. His offer from Louisville comes on the heels of a standout showing in Puma's Pro16 Finals last weekend, with Kelsey in attendance.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound prospect is regarded as a four-star prospect in two of the four major recruiting services, and ranks as high as the No. 51 player in the 2025 cycle per On3. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the 75th-ranked prospect in the class.
Odih spent the first two years of his high school career with Providence (R.I.) La Salle. As a sophomore, he was named the 2022-23 MaxPreps Rhode Island High School Basketball Player of the Year, averaging 19.1 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game.
So far, Louisville has offered scholarships to 24 prospects in the Class of 2025. They have yet to land a commitment.
(Photo via South Kent School Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X