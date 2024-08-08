Top-60 '25 Prospect Kelvin Odih Names Louisville to Top Six
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is firmly is the mix for yet another highly regarded prospect in the Class of 2025.
South Kent (Conn.) HS guard/forward Kelvin Odih announced his top six schools on Thursday, with the Cardinals making the cut. Creighton, Colorado, Rutgers, Oklahoma State and West Virginia are also in the running for his commitment.
Holding over 20 offers, Louisville extended a scholarship offer less than two weeks ago back on July 27. His offer from the Cards came on the heels of a standout showing in Puma's Pro16 Finals, with UofL head coach Pat Kelsey in attendance.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound prospect is regarded as a four-star prospect in two of the four major recruiting services, and ranks as high as the No. 53 player in the 2025 cycle per On3. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the 75th-ranked prospect in the class.
Odih spent the first two years of his high school career with Providence (R.I.) La Salle. As a sophomore, he was named the 2022-23 MaxPreps Rhode Island High School Basketball Player of the Year, averaging 19.1 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game.
So far, Louisville has extended scholarship offers to 24 prospects in the Class of 2025. They have yet to land a commitment.
