Live Blog: Louisville vs. NC State

After two consecutive losses, Louisville women's basketball faces fourth-ranked NC State, a team that sits atop the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) standings. The Cardinals (21-3 overall, 10-2 in the ACC) lost back-to-back games against Florida State and Syracuse last week.

Louisville hasn't lost three games in a row since the 2011-12 season.

NC State (22-1 overall, 11-1 in the ACC) have won eight games in a row, the longest active streak in the conference, and are 12-0 at home this season. NC State ranks seventh nationally in field goal percentage defense (33.7 percent) and 10th with 9.0 3-pointers made per game.

Elizabeth Balogun returns for the Cardinals after missing two games while playing for the Nigerian National Team in 2020 Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Serbia. Norika Konno, who suffered a knee injury, has not played since Jan. 16 against Boston College. Louisville coach Jeff Walz is unsure if Konno will be able to return to the Cardinals' guard rotation this year.

Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Louisville starters: Dana Evans, Elizabeth Balogun, Jazmine Jones, Bionca Dunham, Kylee Shook

NC State starters: Aislinn Konig, Kai Crutchfield, Jakia Brown-Turner, Kayla Jones, Elissa Cunane

Louisville wins the tip, moves the ball around the perimeter, but struggles to find anything. NC State forces a shot clock violation as Balogun ends the possession with the ball in her hands while on the wing.

Jones rebounds a missed shot and has a put-back, NC State scores on its first possession.

Louisville has another turnover, two straight turnovers to begin the game.

8:21 first quarter, Dunham grabs and offensive rebound on a missed 3-pointer by Balogun. Dunham makes one free throw, Louisville trails 4-1.

8:07 first quarter, Cunane is fouled on the low block by Dunham. Walz was hesitant to double-team the center because of NC State's perimeter shooters. Cunane is the only player in the ACC averaging a double-double this season.

7:50 first quarter, Dunham hits a jumper from the elbow, Louisville's first field goal. NC State leads 6-3.

6:35 first quarter, Evans has a baseline drive and finishes with a tough shot off the glass. Louisville trails by a point.

6:06 first quarter, Shook scores on a layup, Louisville takes its first lead.

5:21 first quarter, Evans drives following a screen, she finishes a pull-up jumper in the lane and is fouled. She makes the free throw, Louisville leads 10-6. The Cardinals are on a 9-0 run.

Shook scores on an offensive rebound and put-back, Louisville is on an 11-0 run, leads 12-6. NC State has missed its last six shots, gone more than four minutes without scoring.

3:17 first quarter, Jones hits a 3-pointer, extending the run to 14-0 in the last five minutes. Louisville leads 15-5.

Hunter ends the scoring drought with a 3-pointer. NC State trails 15-8

1:29 first quarter, Louisville leads NC State 15-8. NC State is 3 of 14 from the field, suffered a scoring drought that lasted more than five minutes.

Evans misses a 3-pointer from the top of the key, but Jones rebounds the ball and scores on a put-back.

Jones scores on a turnover in transition, Louisville leads 19-8.

End of the first quarter, Louisville leads NC State 19-8. NC State shoots 20 percent from the field in the first quarter, its eight points tie the season-low for points in a quarter for the Wolfpack.