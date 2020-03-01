Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Hokies @ Cardinals | Game 30

Good afternoon from the KFC Yum! Center, where the Louisville Cardinals (23-6, 14-4 ACC) will be taking on the Virginia Tech Hokies (15-13, 6-11 ACC) in their final home game of the 2019-20 season.

The Cards are also honoring 6 players as part of Senior Day: graduate transfers Keith Oddo & Lamar "Fresh" Kimble, redshirt seniors Ryan McMahon, Dwayne Sutton & Steven Enoch, and junior Jordan Nwora. Nwora is taking part in Senior Day due to the likely notion that he will declare for the NBA Draft following this season.

Want to join the conversation? It's easy! Just go to the top of the site, click the follow button in the right-hand corner, then log in with either Facebook or Google to discuss the game below.

Tipoff is set for 6:00pm EST, and you can catch the game on ACC Network.

PREGAME

Betting Line: Louisville -12.0 (BetOnline.ag)

Game Day Officials: Ted Valentine, Jamie Luckie, Bill Covington, Jr.

All-Time Series: Louisville lead 34-8

Probable Starters:

- Louisville Cardinals

G David Johnson

G Fresh Kimble

F Jordan Nwora

F Dwayne Sutton

C Steven Enoch

- Virginia Tech Hokies

G Wabissa Bede

G Nahiem Alleyne

G Tyrece Radford

G PJ Horne

G/F Landers Nolley III

Personnel Update: Louisville junior forward/center Malik Williams is expected to be out today vs. Virginia Tech (ankle).

Starting Lineup Update: Ryan McMahon starts in place of David Johnson for Senior Day.

FIRST HALF: