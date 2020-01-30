LouisvilleReport
Live Blog: Louisville vs. Boston College

samdraut

Louisville men's basketball plays its first of two straight road games, facing Boston College in Chestnut Hill Jan. 29. The Cardinals (17-3 overall, 8-1 in the ACC) have won six straight games and sit in sole possession of first place in the ACC. 

Boston College (10-10 overall, 4-5 in the ACC) ended a four-game losing streak with a victory over Virginia Tech last Saturday.

Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Louisville starters: Dwayne Sutton, Jordan Nwora, Steven Enoch, Lamarr Kimble, Darius Perry

Boston College starters: C.J. Felder, Jairus Hamilton, Steffon Mitchell, Jay Heath, Derryck Thornton

Louisville wins the tip, Nwora hits a pull-up jumper near the elbow on the opening possession. Louisville leads 2-0. 

Hamilton answers with a long pull-up jumper from the wing, the game is tied 2-2. 

Nwora scores on an inbounds pass, scoring Louisville's first four points. The junior is the second leading scorer in the ACC.

Thornton has a nice drive as Kimble falls down, the shot goes down despite a goal tending call on Enoch.

Perry scores, he had 19 points against Clemson last Saturday, a team-high.

Heath hits a 3-pointer from the wing, Boston College's first lead of the game, 7-6. 

17:05 first half, Sutton is fouled on a drive, he will go to the free throw line. 

Sutton makes a free throw, tying the game.

Heath makes another shot from behind the arc, Boston College retakes the lead.

Perry hits a 3-pointer on the next Louisville possession, Louisville and Boston College tied 10-10. 

The Eagles have done a nice job pushing the ball up the floor, which prevents Louisville from getting its half-court defense set. 

16:35 first half, Kimble picks up his second foul, David Johnson checks in off the bench. 

Thornton makes a 3-pointer from the top of the key, Boston College leads Louisville 16-10, the Eagles have made all three shots from behind the arc.

Perry answers again, he hits another 3-pointer, Louisville trails by three points. 

14:34 first half, Boston College leads Louisville 16-13 heading into the first media timeout. Perry was called for a traveling violation before the stoppage in play. Boston College has made 6 of 9 shots while Louisville has hit 5 of 7 shots. 

Hamilton hits a jump shot after the timeout, Boston College leads 18-13. The Cardinals have struggled to string together stops.

Nwora makes a 3-pointer to bring Louisville within two points. 

Malik Williams grabs an offensive rebound, but his pass is intercepted. Williams is called for a foul on Boston College's ensuing transition break. 

Ryan McMahon misses everything on a long 3-point shot from the wing. Boston College leads 22-16. 

Thornton makes another 3-pointer, Boston College leads by nine points before Nwora answers with a shot from behind the arc. 

10:40 first half, Johnson scores on a drive and is fouled. He will shoot a free throw after the media timeout. Boston College leads 25-21. The teams are combined 18 of 29 from the field, 8 of 14 on 3-point shots. 

Johnson makes the free throw to complete the three-point-play, pulling Louisville within three points. Samuell Williamson checks in for Louisville. 

Enoch scores on a hook shot, McMahon made a nice entry pass. Louisville trails 25-24. 

8:49 first half, Nwora is fouled on a shot from behind the arc, he will shoot three free throws. 

Nwora makes two free throws, returning the lead to Louisville. 

7:46 first half, Boston College leads Louisville 29-28. Felder made a layup to return the lead to the Eagles on Boston College's last possession. 

5:56 first half, Nwora makes three consecutive 3-pointers, extending Louisville's lead to 37-31.

5:35 first half, Perry is fouled, he makes a pair of free throws. Louisville leads Boston College 39-32. 

Heath hits his third 3-pointer of the first half, Boston College needed that basket. Thornton scores on a drive, Louisville leads by just two points. 

3:57 first half, Nik Popovic makes a hook shot and is fouled, tying the score at 39-39. He will shoot a free throw after the final media timeout of the first half. Boston College had a strong answer after Nwora had his perimeter scoring outburst. The Eagles are on a 7-0 run, which could be extended to eight straight points if Popovic makes the ensuing free throw after the break. 

Nwora has 21 points on 5 of 6 shots from behind the arc. 

Popovic makes the free throw, Boston College takes a 40-39 lead. 

3:37 first half, Enoch is called for an offensive foul. Enoch is called for a Flagrant 1. 

3:07 first half, Johnson makes a free throw to end a 9-0 Boston College run, the Eagles lead 41-40. 

2:31 first half, Johnson finds Sutton in the corner for a 3-pointer, Louisville takes a 43-41 lead. 

2:02 first half, Sutton is fouled on a drive. He misses both free throws. 

1:43 first half, Williams is fouled on a defensive rebound. He makes both free throws, Louisville leads 45-41. 

Halftime: Louisville leads Boston College 45-43.

Nwora has 21 points, but Boston College has 12 points off 10 Louisville turnovers. The Cardinals are shooting 58.3 percent from the field. 

