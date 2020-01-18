Live Blog: Louisville vs. Duke

Louisville men's basketball plays its third straight conference road game Jan. 18 in a game against third-ranked Duke. The Cardinals (14-3 overall, 5-1 in the ACC) are tied atop the conference standings with Duke and Florida State.

Duke (15-2 overall, 5-1 in the ACC) has won nine of its last 10 games, but lost at Clemson Jan. 14.

Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Louisville starters: Dwayne Sutton, Jordan Nwora, Steven Enoch, Lamarr "Fresh" Kimble, Darius Perry

Duke starters: Matthew Hurt, Vernon Carey, Cassius Stanley, Tre Jones, Jordan Goldwire

Duke wins the tip, but misses a corner 3-pointer. Nwora drives toward the rim, but Carey blocks his left hand layup.

Hurt hits a 3-pointer for the game's first points.

Sutton dishes to Enoch for a floater in the lane for Louisville's first points.

Goldwire hits a pull-up jumper late in the shot clock, Duke leads 5-2.

Jones is called for a traveling violation as he sets up for a shot from behind the arc in transition. Louisville's offense doesn't look comfortable in the opening few possessions.

Enoch hits a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie the game.

Kimble assists to Nwora for a dunk in transition, Louisville takes its first lead, 7-5.

15:39 first half, Perry forces a jump ball on a dump down pass to Carey. Louisville leads 7-5 heading into the first media timeout.

Ryan McMahon, David Johnson and Malik Williams check in, Louisville coach Chris Mack has used this rotation in the past five games.

Johnson throws down a dunk in transition after a deflection by Williams. Louisville leads 11-6.

Johnson scores again on a back door cut and McMahon finds him for a reverse layup. Louisville leads 13-6. Duke has six turnovers already, only two made baskets.

13:18 first half, Sutton throws down a dunk on a great transition pass from Johnson. Louisville leads 15-6. Duke calls a timeout after several troubling turnovers.

Williams rebounds and puts back a Nwora miss, Louisville is up double digits for the first time.

Johnson has drive and score, an impressive basket by the freshman. Louisville leads 19-6.

Hurt ends Louisville's run with a corner 3-pointer, a much needed basket for Duke.

Johnson answers with a dunk following a cut.

11:34 first half, Louisville leads Duke 21-9. The Cardinals are 10 of 15 from the field with eight assists.

Johnson with another drive and score, he is 5 of 5 from the field for 10 points. Mack said Johnson played his best game against Pitt Tuesday night, that is sure to change after his first five minutes of play. Louisville has 20 points in the paint thus far, the Cardinals lead 23-9.

10:25 first half, Samuell Williamson makes an instant impact after checking in, he wins a 50/50 ball near midcourt and takes the loose ball for a transition dunk. Louisville leads 25-10.

8:12 first half, another Duke turnover, its 10th already. Louisville leads 25-12.

7:13 first half, Perry and Joey Baker get into it after Perry was on the ground following a loose ball. Williamson rushed to split up Perry up from Baker. Louisville leads 25-14.

Perry hits a corner 3-pointer on an assist from Johnson. Louisville leads 28-14. Johnson is proving himself on a big stage.

Nwora is called for an offensive foul, his first foul.

5:35 first half, Nwora is charged with his second foul. Mack is taking the junior out, probably for the remainder of the first half. Louisville leads Duke 28-21.

5:10 first half, Carey scores on the low block, Louisville is struggling offensively.

5:02 first half, Louisville leads Duke 28-23, Mack calls a timeout. Duke is on a 9-0 run.

4:41 first half, Johnson hits a 3-pointer from the wing, ending the Duke. He has 13 points, 6 of 7 from the floor.

3:54 first half, Louisville leads Duke 31-23. Johnson blocks Carey's dunk attempt on the previous possession. The freshman has made an impact on both ends of the floor.

3:44 first half, Williams hits a free throw, Louisville leads 32-23.

2:37 first half, Williamson makes a free throw, but Stanley scores on Duke's next possession, Duke trails 33-27. Stanley has 12 points.

1:25 first half, Johnson is fouled on a drive, he hits two free throws, Louisville leads 37-27.

Johnson scores again, this time on a drive and floater in the paint. He has 17 points.

Hurt makes a 3-pointer, Louisville leads 39-32.

Williams hits a 3-pointer on an assist from Johnson.

Halftime: Louisville leads Duke 42-32.

The Cardinals are shooting 57.1 percent from the field, Johnson has 17 points and four assists. Duke is shooting 33.3 percent from the field and 10 turnovers. Stanley has 14 points and six rebounds.