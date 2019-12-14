Live Blog: Louisville vs. Eastern Kentucky

After its first loss of the season against Texas Tech in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden Dec. 10, Louisville men's basketball hosts Eastern Kentucky (EKU) at the KFC Yum! Center Dec. 14. The Cardinals play the first of two straight non-conference home games.

Louisville starters: Dwayne Sutton, Jordan Nwora, Steven Enoch, Darius Perry, Ryan McMahon

EKU starters: Tre King, Darius Hicks, Jacquess Hobbs, Jomaru Brown, Ty Taylor

Louisville wins tip off and Sutton scores on the opening possession in the lane.

18:59 first half, McMahon is bumped and limps off the floor, it doesn't seem more than a stinger, but he departs the bench into the tunnel with trainer Fred Hina.

Nwora throws down a dunk after Perry collects a loose ball and passes it well ahead of the junior, a nice look from the point guard for an easy basket.

17:56 first half, Sutton makes two free throws, Louisville leads EKU 6-2.

Taylor hits a 3-pointer, which sets up the EKU press. Louisville methodically attacks it and the possession ends with a corner 3-pointer from Nwora.

Perry connects with Enoch for a long alley-oop dunk, probably 40 feet from the rim.

15:47 first half, Louisville leads EKU 13-8. Enoch scored in the low post on the Cardinals last possession. After a poor shooting night against Texas Tech (34 percent), Louisville has started the game 5 of 6 from the field. EKU is 3 of 7 from the field and has made two shots from behind the arc.

15:10 first half, McMahon returns to the floor. David Johnson also checks in. Louisville leads 13-10.

13:41 first half, Malik Williams hits a 3-pointer from the wing, Louisville leads 17-12.

12:17 first half, Nwora drives baseline and throws down a dunk. Louisville leads 21-14.

Johnson hits a 3-pointer from Williams. Louisville leads 24-16.

11:03 first half, Louisville leads EKU 24-16. The Cardinals are 9 of 11 from the field. Johnson has played four minutes already, it will be interesting to see how long Chris Mack sticks with the freshman. He looks confident on the floor and could be an important piece in a backcourt that struggled against Texas Tech.

EKU's full court press forced Perry to call a timeout after being trapped. Following the timeout, McMahon hits a 3-pointer from Nwora. Louisville with its first double digit lead, 27-16.