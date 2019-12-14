Louisville Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Eastern Kentucky

samdraut

After its first loss of the season against Texas Tech in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden Dec. 10, Louisville men's basketball hosts Eastern Kentucky (EKU) at the KFC Yum! Center Dec. 14. The Cardinals play the first of two straight non-conference home games.

Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Louisville starters: Dwayne Sutton, Jordan Nwora, Steven Enoch, Darius Perry, Ryan McMahon

EKU starters: Tre King, Darius Hicks, Jacquess Hobbs, Jomaru Brown, Ty Taylor

Louisville wins tip off and Sutton scores on the opening possession in the lane. 

18:59 first half, McMahon is bumped and limps off the floor, it doesn't seem more than a stinger, but he departs the bench into the tunnel with trainer Fred Hina. 

Nwora throws down a dunk after Perry collects a loose ball and passes it well ahead of the junior, a nice look from the point guard for an easy basket. 

17:56 first half, Sutton makes two free throws, Louisville leads EKU 6-2. 

Taylor hits a 3-pointer, which sets up the EKU press. Louisville methodically attacks it and the possession ends with a corner 3-pointer from Nwora. 

Perry connects with Enoch for a long alley-oop dunk, probably 40 feet from the rim. 

15:47 first half, Louisville leads EKU 13-8. Enoch scored in the low post on the Cardinals last possession. After a poor shooting night against Texas Tech (34 percent), Louisville has started the game 5 of 6 from the field. EKU is 3 of 7 from the field and has made two shots from behind the arc. 

15:10 first half, McMahon returns to the floor. David Johnson also checks in. Louisville leads 13-10. 

13:41 first half, Malik Williams hits a 3-pointer from the wing, Louisville leads 17-12. 

12:17 first half, Nwora drives baseline and throws down a dunk. Louisville leads 21-14. 

Johnson hits a 3-pointer from Williams. Louisville leads 24-16. 

11:03 first half, Louisville leads EKU 24-16. The Cardinals are 9 of 11 from the field. Johnson has played four minutes already, it will be interesting to see how long Chris Mack sticks with the freshman. He looks confident on the floor and could be an important piece in a backcourt that struggled against Texas Tech. 

EKU's full court press forced Perry to call a timeout after being trapped. Following the timeout, McMahon hits a 3-pointer from Nwora. Louisville with its first double digit lead, 27-16. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jeff Walz expects great game between Louisville and Kentucky

samdraut

Cardinals face rival in match up between top 15 teams

Chris Mack sees response after loss for Louisville

samdraut

Cardinals face EKU after first loss of the season

Mehki Becton "different" type athlete for Louisville football

samdraut

Junior left tackle named second-team All-American

Javian Hawkins named Freshman All-American for Louisville football

samdraut

Running back rushes for 1,420 yards as a redshirt freshman

Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield called "Mr. Consistent"

samdraut

Quarterback Cunningham fits well with Satterfield's coaching style

Louisville football's Hawkins and Becton earn All-American honors

samdraut

Running back and left tackle named All-Americans

Ranking Louisville's losses from 2019

samdraut

Cardinals finish the year 5-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference

Ranking Louisville's wins from 2019

samdraut

Cardinals finish 7-5 and second in the Atlantic Division

Top-ranked Cardinals fall to Texas Tech

samdraut

Louisville struggles offensively at Madison Square Garden

Satterfield hopes to get Mack back for prank

samdraut

Men's basketball coach pulls prank after Satterfield named ACC Coach of the Year