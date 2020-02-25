Live Blog: Louisville vs. Florida State

With three games remaining in the regular season, Louisville men's basketball plays eighth-ranked Florida State in Tallahassee Feb. 24 in a game for sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). Florida State defeated Louisville 78-65 at the KFC Yum! Center Jan. 4.

The Cardinals (23-5 overall, 14-3 in the ACC) defeated North Carolina last Saturday for their second straight win following a two-game losing streak.

Florida State (23-4 overall, 13-3 in the ACC) has won three straight games and six of its last seven. The Seminoles defeated NC State 67-61 Feb. 22.

Louisville starters: Dwayne Sutton, Jordan Nwora, Malik Williams, Lamarr "Fresh" Kimble, David Johnson

Florida State starters: RaQuan Gray, Malik Osborne, Trent Forrest, M.J. Walker, Devin Vassell

Florida State wins the tip, but the first shot is missed and Johnson grabs the rebound.

Johnson stumbles and looses the ball, but the ball goes out of bounds off a Florida State player. Williams scores in the low post on a hook shot.

18:13 first half, Louisville leads Florida State 4-2.

17:31 first half, Williams is injured on a rebound. He landed awkwardly on Sutton's foot. He hobbles to the locker room. Steven Enoch is already dealing with an ankle injury.

Kimble scores again, just inside the free throw line. Louisville leads 8-4.

16:08 first half, Osborne is called for a traveling violation. Kimble made a nice defensive play on the possession.

14:43 first half, Louisville leads Florida State 8-6 heading into the first media timeout. The Cardinals are 4 of 7 from the field.

Enoch makes a pair of free throws, Louisville leads 10-6.

13:48 first half, Nwora makes two free throws. Louisville leads Florida State 12-6.

Anthony Polite makes a corner three-pointer, Florida State within three points, 12-9.

11:32 first half, Louisville leads Florida State 14-11. Dominik Olejniczak scores and is fouled by Enoch. He will shoot a free throw after the timeout.

Ryan McMahon hits a three-pointer. Louisville leads 17-11.

Samuell Williamson has a nice drive and finish with a layup. Louisville leads 19-15 with less than 10 minutes left in the first half.

Williamson scores again, extending Louisville's lead to 21-15.

7:10 first half, Darius Perry is called for a traveling violation. Louisville leads Florida State 24-19. The Cardinals are 9 of 16 from the field while the Seminoles are 38% from the field.

6:24 first half, Gray is fouled by Williamson in the low post. He makes a free throw. Louisville leads Florida State 24-20.

6:04 first half, Johnson banks in a shot following a drive that ended around the low block. He misses the free throw.

Walker hits a three-pointer, he pulls Florida State within three points.

4:46 first half, Louisville leads Florida State 28-25. Louisville coach Chris Mack calls a timeout.

Johnson scores on a drive, he slices through the lane and finishes with a layup.

Walker takes McMahon on a drive, making a fade away jumper. He has scored Florida State's last seven points.

Nwora makes a jumper and Enoch draws a charge on the following Florida State possession.

3:58 first half, Louisville leads Florida State 32-27. The Seminoles have seven turnovers already.

McMahon hits another three-point, Louisville takes its largest lead of the game, 35-27.

2:45 first half, Johnson scores on a drive, Louisville leads 37-27.

Patrick Williams ends a 7-0 Louisville run with a jumper, but Nwora answers with a deep three-pointer.

Halftime: Louisville leads Florida State 40-32. The Cardinals shoot 52% from the field, Nwora has a team-high 11 points. Eight different players have scored for each team. The Seminoles had nine turnovers in the opening 20 minutes.