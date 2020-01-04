Live Blog: Louisville vs. Florida State

Louisville men's basketball hosts Florida State at the KFC Yum! Center Jan. 4. The Cardinals return to Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) play after losing to Kentucky in their final non-conference game of the regular season last week.

Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Louisville starters: Dwayne Sutton, Jordan Nwora, Steven Enoch, Darius Perry, Lamarr Kimble

Florida State starters: RaiQuan Gray, Malik Osborne, Anthony Polite, Trent Forrest, Devin Vassel

Kimble making his first career start for the Cardinals.

Enoch sends down a dunk on the game's opening possession. He rebounds a missed shot as Louisville gets a defensive stop.

Nwora hits a 3-pointer on an assist from Kimble, Louisville leads 5-0.

Vassel hits a jumper near the top of the key, Florida State's first basket after being held scoreless for the first two minutes.

15:45 first half, Nwora is fouled in transition following a Florida State turnover. Louisville leads 5-4. The Cardinals are shooting 2 of 7 from the field (29 percent). After scoring on its first two possessions, Louisville is in the midst of a three-minute scoring drought.

Nwora ends the scoring drought with a pair of free throws. Louisville leads 7-4.

David Johnson, Ryan McMahon and Malik Williams check in for Louisville.

Florida State is on a 7-0 run as Louisville hasn't made a field goal in more than five minutes. The visitors lead 11-7.

13:31 first half, Samuell Williamson comes off the bench for Louisville. Johnson is running the point for the Cardinals.

13:13 first half, Nwora ends the scoring drought with a layup and is fouled. Florida State leads Louisville 11-10.

11:56 first half, Florida State leads Louisville 14-12. The Cardinals are shooting 24 percent from the field. Louisville's offense has gotten some good looks, but Florida State has erased several scoring opportunities with length and athleticism. The Seminoles have four blocks.

Nwora struggled last Saturday against Kentucky in Lexington, but he has eight points already, shooting 2 of 4 from the field and making all three free throw attempts.

11:35 first half, Nwora hits as 3-pointer from the wing, Louisville retakes the lead, 15-14.

Osborne answers with a 3-pointer, Florida State leads 17-15.

9:28 first half, Nwora scores in transition after a scrum on the floor. Williams appeared to get hit in the face, accidentally. Florida State leads Louisville 20-19.

Josh Nickelberry subs in, he didn't appear in Louisville's game against Kentucky.

8:54 first half, Louisville coach Chris Mack calls a timeout. Florida State leads Louisville 22-19. Nwora has 13 points.

8:17 first half, Nwora hits a 3-pointer from the wing to tie the score. Louisville had a miserable possession with Nickelberry dribbling around the perimeter, Kimble heaved a long shot as time expired on the shot clock, but Enoch rebounded the miss and found Nwora, who now has 16 points.

7:55 first half, Louisville and Florida State tied 22-22.

7:35 first half, Nwora hits another 3-pointer, Louisville leads 25-22.

Forrest scores to tie the score at 27-27.

5:05 first half, Kimble puts back a missed layup by Perry in transition to return the lead to Louisville.

4:30 first half, Enoch makes a free throw. Louisville leads Florida State 30-27.

3:42 first half, Nwora is charged with an offensive foul. Louisville leads Florida State 30-27. Florida State is on a two-minute scoring drought, but the Cardinals have missed 6 of their last 7 field goals.

1:58 first half, Florida State calls a timeout. Florida State leads Louisville 31-30. The Cardinals are shooting 29 percent from the field.

42.4 seconds left in the first half, Nwora ends a 3:48 scoring drought for Louisville with a pair of free throws. Florida State leads 36-32.

Halftime: Florida State leads Louisville 39-32. The Cardinals didn't make a field goal in the final five minutes of the first half. Nwora has 21 points. Louisville is shooting 27 percent from the field. Besides Nwora, the Cardinals are shooting 14.2 percent from the field.