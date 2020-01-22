Live Blog: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

Louisville men's basketball returns to the KFC Yum! Center Jan. 22 against Georgia Tech after three consecutive road games. The Cardinals defeated then third-ranked Duke last Saturday to improve to 15-3 overall and 6-1 in the ACC.

Georgia Tech (8-10 overall, 3-5 in the ACC) has lost three of its last four games.

Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Louisville starters: Dwayne Sutton, Jordan Nwora, Steven Enoch, Lamarr "Fresh" Kimble, Darius Perry

Georgia Tech starters: Jordan Usher, Moses Wright, James Banks, Michael Devoe, Jose Alvarado

Louisville wins the tip, moves the ball around the perimeter until Kimble finds Perry for a 3-pointer from the wing. Louisville leads 3-0.

Alvarado answers with a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie the score.

Nwora hits a 3-pointer from the wing, he went 3 of 12 from the field against Duke.

Alvarado hits another 3-pointer to tie the game once again.

17:48 first half, Nwora throws down a dunk on a baseline drive. He struggled against Duke, so Louisville wants to get him going early.

Sutton grabs an offensive rebound, finds Kimble on the perimeter for a 3-pointer. Louisville leads 11-8.

Usher tips in a miss, giving Georgia Tech a 12-11 lead.

14:40 first half, Georgia Tech leads Louisville 12-11. Georgia Tech is 5 of 7 from the field. Louisville is 3 of 5 from behind the arc.

13:36 first half, Malik Williams is fouled in the low post following a pass from Nwora. Williams is the first player to check in for Louisville. Ryan McMahon and David Johnson both sub in for Louisville after Williams misses his first free throw. He makes his second attempt.

12:48 first half, Nwora is called for an offensive foul. Georgia Tech leads Louisville 16-12.

Johnson makes Louisville's first field goal in four minutes on a layup.

11:48 first half, Georgia Tech leads Louisville 18-14.

11:11 first half, Johnson finds Williams, who is fouled while making a layup. Williams misses the free throw. Georgia Tech leads Louisville 19-16.

10:30 first half, Johnson is called for an illegal screen. Georgia Tech leads Louisville 21-16.

9:59 first half, Johnson is called for his second foul. He returns to the bench.

8:00 first half, Georgia Tech leads Louisville 23-18. Samuell Williamson was fouled near midcourt while leading a fast break following a turnover. Georgia Tech is shooting 67 percent from the field.

Enoch scores following the media timeout, Louisville pulls within one possession.

4:46 first half, Williamson is called for a foul on a baseline drive by Wright, who makes a free throw. Georgia Tech leads Louisville 30-25.

Johnson, who has two fouls, checks back in for Louisville.

3:50 first half, Georgia Tech forces a jump ball on a Louisville fast break. Georgia Tech leads Louisville 30-26.

3:19 first half, Johnson shows his speed in transition, scoring with a layup to bring Louisville within two, but Alvarado answers with a basket.

1:03 first half, Usher is fouled on a layup in transition. He makes a free throw, Georgia Tech leads 38-30.

39.3 seconds first half, Enoch rebounds his own miss for a tip-in. Georgia Tech leads Louisville 38-32.

Halftime: Georgia Tech leads Louisville 38-32. Georgia Tech is shooting 62 percent from the field and outrebounding by three. Nwora has a team-high nine points for Louisville.

Devoe hits a 3-pointer to give Georgia Tech a 43-32 lead, but Sutton answers with a shot from behind the arc.

16:07 second half, Johnson scores on a drive, finishing with a left hand layup. Georgia Tech leads Louisville 45-39.

15:42 second half, Georgia Tech leads Louisville 45-39.

Williamson hits a corner 3-pointer, the Cardinals trail by three points now.

13:05 second half, Johnson scores in transition and is fouled, he misses the free throw. Georgia Tech leads 47-44.

11:50 second half, Georgia Tech leads Louisville 47-46. Johnson scored on Louisville's last possession with a drive.

11:10 second half, Enoch makes a free throw to tie the score at 47-47.

9:51 second half, Nwora makes a free throw, Louisville and Georgia Tech tied 50-50.

9:09 second half, Williams makes a pair of free throws, Louisville tied once again with Georgia Tech.