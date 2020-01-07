Live Blog: Louisville vs. Miami

Louisville men's basketball plays its second straight conference game at the KFC Yum! Center, hosting Miami Jan. 7. The Cardinals (11-3) defeated the Hurricanes (9-4) in the season opener 87-74 Nov. 5 in Miami.

Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Louisville starters: Dwayne Sutton, Jordan Nwora, Steven Enoch, Lamarr Kimble, Darius Perry

Miami starters: Sam Waardenburg, Rodney Miller Jr., Chris Lykes, Dejan Vasiljevic, Kameron McGusty

Louisville wins the tip and Kimble brings the ball up the floor. The Cardinals move the ball around the perimeter, making an entry pass to Sutton on the free throw line, who then passes to Enoch for a dunk.

Nwora scores on a runner in the lane, Louisville leads Miami 4-0 after scoring on its first two possessions.

Lykes buries a long 3-pointer for Miami's first points, Enoch misses a corner 3-pointer on Louisville's ensuing possession.

17:19 first half, Lykes hits a pull-up jumper in the lane, Miami takes a lead, but Nwora makes a 3-pointer from the wing for a 7-5 Louisville lead.

14:59 first half, Louisville leads Miami 9-6. Nwora was just called for an offensive foul on a fast break following a turnover, the junior pushed off against Lykes as he made his way inside the arc.

Louisville is 4 of 10 from the field while Miami is 2 of 8 from the field heading into the first media timeout.

David Johnson, Malik Williams and Ryan McMahon are Louisville's first subs off the bench following the timeout.

13:23 first half, Sutton makes a free throw, Louisville leads 10-5.

McGusty answers with a 3-pointer from the wing, but McMahon hits a shot from behind the arc on a pass from Nwora on Louisville's next possession.

12:24 first half, McMahon had a nice pass from the wing in transition to Williams, who was fouled. Williams makes a free throw. Louisville leads 14-8.

11:57 first half, McMahon makes another play in transition, tossing an alley-oop to Williams for a dunk. Sutton started the possession with a steal. Louisville leads Miami 16-8. Miami is shooting 23 percent from the field.

Samuell Williamson checks in for the first time.

Williams gives Louisville its first double-digit lead with a hook shot in the lane.

9:32 first half, Nwora makes a step-back 3-pointer from the corner, Louisville leads 21-10.

8:51 first half, Perry hits a 3-pointer. Louisville leads 24-10. The Cardinals have made 4 of 9 shots from behind the arc.

8:30 first half, Williamson scores in transition and is fouled. Louisville leads 26-10.