Live Blog: Louisville vs. Miami (Ohio)

Louisville men's basketball plays its final non-conference home game of the season against Miami (Ohio) at the KFC Yum! Center Dec. 18. The Cardinals defeated Eastern Kentucky (EKU) last Saturday.

Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Louisville starters: Dwayne Sutton, Jordan Nwora, Steven Enoch, Darius Perry, Ryan McMahon

Miami starters: Dalonte Brown, Bam Bowman, Nike Sibande, Mekhi Lairy, Myja White

Louisville wins the tip off and moves the ball around the perimeter until Darius Perry makes a 3-pointer at the top of the key. Sibanda answers with a shot from behind the arc on the other end.

Sutton air balls a corner 3-pointer on Louisville's second possession, but Miami turns the ball over by stepping out of bounds on the sideline.

Sutton redeems himself with a strong drive into the lane and a left hand finish.

Sutton has a block, Louisville gathers the loose ball. Nwora dribbles inside the arc and is fouled.

Sutton with another block on a drive into the paint, he has blocks on consecutive possessions.

Perry uses his speed on a drive into the lane for a layup, Louisville leads 7-5 with just under 16 minutes left in the first half.

14:16 first half, Nwora dribbles, spins into the lane for a fade away jumper. Louisville leads 11-5, Miami (Ohio) calls a timeout. The Cardinals are 5 of 10 from the field. Perry has five points.

Malik Williams and Lamarr Kimble are the first subs Louisville coach Chris Mack turn to. Sutton, Nwora and McMahon stay on the floor.

Samuell Williamson checks in for Sutton, David Johnson is in for McMahon. It will be interesting to see how long Mack sticks with Johnson, who played the most minutes in his career against EKU.

Kimble hits a 3-pointer at the top of the key. Louisville leads 15-5. Johnson blocks a shot on the ensuing Miami possession.

11:49 first half, Louisville leads Miami (Ohio) 15-5. The Cardinals are 6 of 11 from the field, the visitors are just 2 of 13.

Louisville is shooting 55 percent from the field, but hasn't looked great offensively yet, settling for a some poor shots.

Johnson scores on a drive into the lane, a nice runner off the glass.

Isaiah Coleman-Lands ends a six-and-a-half-minute scoring drought for Miami (Ohio).

9:22 first half, Louisville leads 19-7.

Johnson forces a pass to Enoch in transition that results in a turnover, but responds on the next possession, scoring in the paint with a jumper following a pump fake.