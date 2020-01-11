Live Blog: Louisville vs. Notre Dame

After snapping a two-game losing streak with a victory over Miami Tuesday, Louisville men's basketball plays its first of three straight conference road games Jan. 11. The 13th-ranked Cardinals tip-off against Notre Dame in South Bend at 2:05 p.m.

Notre Dame has lost 17 straight games against Associated Press (AP) ranked opponents.

Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Louisville starters: Dwayne Sutton, Jordan Nwora, Steven Enoch, Lamarr Kimble, Darius Perry. This is the third straight game coach Chris Mack has used this starting lineup.

Notre Dame starters: Juwan Durham, John Mooney, Prentiss Hubb, TJ Gibbs, Rex Pflueger

Louisville wins the tip, he has won the tip 15 of the last 16 games. Sutton misses on a drive on a shot that was deflected on the game's opening possession.

Kimble throws an alley-oop for Louisville's first basket, Louisville and Notre Dame tied 2-2.

Kimble drives, but is stripped. Notre Dame has another turnover as Mooney has the ball stolen. Notre Dame leads 5-2.

16:06 Durham hits a jumper, Notre Dame leads 7-2, but Nwora answers on the other end with a long 3-pointer at the top of the key.

14:47 first half, Nwora makes a floater, Notre Dame leads 9-7.

14:29 first half, Sutton blocks a shot to send the game into its first media timeout. Notre Dame leads Louisville 9-7. The Cardinals are 3 of 10 from the field, but Notre Dame already has three turnovers. It hasn't exactly been a clean game thus far, both teams have been a little disjointed offensively as they look to settle in.

David Johnson, Ryan McMahon and Malik Williams sub in after the media timeout. Nwora and Sutton stay in.

Williams scores on Louisville's opening possession after the break to even the score.

Williams tips in a Sutton miss on a drive, Louisville leads 11-9.

12:22 first half, Notre Dame has its fifth turnover, game tied 11-11.

11:28 first half, McMahon scores on two consecutive possessions on drives to the rim. He drove baseline and had an up-and-under layup. On his second score, he had a cross over and nice hesitation to find a driving lane for a layup high off the glass. Louisville leads Notre Dame 15-11.

Nwora makes a 3-pointer from the wing to give Louisville a 18-11 lead. Notre Dame is on a three-minute scoring drought.

8:50 first half, Nwora draws the first foul of the game on a jumper in the lane. He hits both free throws, Louisville leads 20-14.

7:16 first half, McMahon makes a 3-pointer from the wing. Louisville leads 23-14.

6:48 first half, Kimble scores in transition on a floater in the lane. Louisville leads 25-14. Notre Dame is 6 of 23 from the field.

McMahon scores on back-to-back possessions, making a 3-pointer and scoring transition for a layup. Louisville leads Notre Dame 30-14.

4:23 first half, Mooney scores in the low post, Louisville leads Notre Dame 30-18.

Nwora scores to extend Louisville's lead to 32-18.

2:28 first half, Louisville leads Notre Dame 34-20. Notre Dame is shooting 29 percent from the field and has suffered several scoring droughts.

1:32 first half, Samuell Williamson draws a foul on a drive into the lane. Louisville leads Notre Dame 36-22.

Halftime: Louisville leads Notre Dame 36-24.

The Cardinals end the first half on a two-minute scoring drought. Nwora and McMahon each have 12 points. Notre Dame is shooting 31 percent from the field. Mooney has 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Enoch is fouled inside on Louisville's first possession of the second half.

18:04 second half, Mooney hits a 3-pointer, Notre Dame closes within seven points as Louisville is scoreless in the second half.

Perry makes a free throw to end Louisville's scoring drought that lasted for nearly four minutes considering the two minutes from the end of the first half.

16:14 second half, Mack calls a timeout after Goodwin hits his second 3-pointer of the second half. Louisville leads Notre Dame 37-35. The Irish are on an 11-1 run.

15:50 second half, Sutton gathers his own blocked shot and scores for a much needed basket for Louisville, the Cardinals first field goal of the second half.

15:07 second half, Louisville leads Notre Dame 39-37.

Johnson has a nice pass following a drive to Williams for a dunk. Louisville leads 41-37.

13:49 second half, McMahon hits a long 3-pointer, Louisville leads 44-39.

12:12 second half, Gibbs makes a 3-pointer, Notre Dame within 44-42.

Johnson answers with a dunk. He catches a pass off a cut and rises up.

11:05 second half, Nwora makes a long 3-pointer from the wing. Louisville leads Notre Dame 49-44.

Pflueger and Nwora trade 3-pointers. Louisville leads 52-47.

Hubb makes a 3-pointer, Notre Dame trails 52-50.

9:25 second half, Johnson rebounds a Nwora missed 3-pointer and is fouled. Johnson makes a free throw.

9:04 second half, Enoch is called for an offensive foul as Mooney and him battle in the low post. Louisville leads 53-50.

8:52 second half, McMahon draws an offensive foul on the low block on Goodwin.

Gibbs finishes on a finger roll in the lane. Notre Dame within one point.

7:03 second half, Goodwin makes a 3-pointer, Notre Dame takes a 55-53 lead, its first lead since early in the first half.

6:36 second half, Notre Dame leads Louisville 55-53. McMahon is accidentally poked in the eye, will shoot two free throws.

McMahon makes both free throws, the game is tied.

6:12 second half, Mooney scores in the low post on a hook shot after battling with Enoch for position.

Hubb steals the ball from Perry, misses a transition layup, but Goodwin cleans up the miss. Notre Dame leads 59-55.

4:44 second half, Nwora loses the ball on a transition drive.

4:16 second half, Kimble scores on a drive for a much needed basket for Louisville, the Cardinals trail 59-57.

4:05 second half, Notre Dame calls a timeout, leading 59-57.