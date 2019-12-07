Live Blog: Louisville vs. Pitt

Louisville men's basketball plays its second conference game of season Dec. 6 against Pittsburgh. The top-ranked Cardinals are 8-0 for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

Louisville is seventh in the nation in field goal percentage defense and third in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency by Kenpom.com.

Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Louisville starters: Dwayne Sutton, Jordan Nwora, Steven Enoch, Darius Perry, Ryan McMahon

Pitt starters: Eric Hamilton, Justin Champagnie, Xavier Johnson, Trey McGowens, Ryan Murphy

Louisville wins the tip, has a nice offensive possession that ends in a dunk by Enoch on an assist from Perry. Enoch hits a corner 3-pointer on an assist from Sutton on Louisville's second possession.

McMahon hits a contested 3-pointer from the wing, Louisville has scored on its first three possessions. The Cardinals lead Pitt 8-5.

Sutton hits a corner 3-pointer, Louisville leads Pitt 11-5. Cardinals have gotten some good looks by spacing the floor.

16:00 first half, Louisville leads Pitt 11-7.

Johnson hits a jumper from the elbow, tying the score at 11-11, but Perry answers with a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

Lamarr Kimble and Malik Williams are Louisville's first subs in, just over 14 minutes left in the first half.

13:06 first half, Kimble hits a 3-pointer on an assist from Sutton, Louisville leads 17-11.

11:55 first half, Louisville forces a shot clock violation. The Cardinals lead 19-11. Louisville has six assists on seven made field goals.

Williams hits a 3-pointer, he continues to look more comfortable on the floor as he returns from the injury. He has five points and has looked good defensively.

Samuell Williamson hits a corner 3-pointer on a drive by McMahon, Louisville leads 27-15.

6:05 first half, McGowens picks a off a bad pass by Perry and turns it into a dunk on the other end. Louisville leads Pitt 27-19. The Cardinals are 10 of 17 from the field, 59 percent and have made 7 of 11 3-point attempts.

4:08 first half, Nwora hits a corner 3-pointer from McMahon, Louisville leads 30-21. The Cardinals have hit eight shots from behind the arc.

3:47 first half, final media timeout of the first half. Louisville leads 30-21.

McMahon hits another 3-pointer on another assist from Sutton. Louisville leads 35-21.