Live Blog: Louisville vs. WKU

Louisville men's basketball plays its first neutral site game of the season against Western Kentucky (WKU) in Nashville Nov. 29. The Cardinals are 6-0 and ranked second.

Louisville starters: Dwayne Sutton, Jordan Nwora, Darius Perry and Ryan McMahon

WKU starters: Carson Williams, Charles Bassey, Jared Savage, Cameron Justice and Taveion Hollingsworth

McMahon misses a floater late in the shot clock on the game's opening possession.

Nwora scores in transition following a turnover.

Bassey misses a dunk following a nice entry pass from the corner. Sutton makes a 3-pointer, Louisville leads 5-0.

Enoch finds a cutting Sutton for a layup, Louisville is up 7-0. WKU has yet to make a shot.

16:36 first half, Perry scores in transition, Louisville leads 9-0 to start the game. WKU has missed its first six shots and has two turnovers.

After missing its first seven shots, WKU scores on a short jumper from Hollingsworth.

Malik Williams checks in after the media timeout. Lamarr Kimble is Louisville's other substitution.

Williams scores on his first possession.

14:19 first half, Louisville leads WKU 13-5. Sutton scored on Louisville's last possession, rebounding his own miss for a put-back.

Nwora steps into a long 3-pointer at the top of the key, Louisville has a double-digit lead for the first time, leads 16-5.

Bassey scores his first basket.

13:15 first half, Williams hits the floor hard after attempting a dunk after rebounding a missed layup. Williams gets up and makes both free throws, Louisville leads 18-7. WKU is 3 for 13 to begin the game.

12:25 first half, Nwora hits another long 3-pointer, from the wing this time, Louisville leads 21-7. Another catch and shoot situation for Nwora, who has eight points. Sutton has seven points.

Bassey is called for a traveling violation, he has struggled early, 1 for 5 from the field. WKU's scoring drought just crossed three-and-a-half minutes.

Jordan Rawls ends a WKU scoring drought that lasted for more than four minutes. Sutton has a put-back dunk on Louisville's next possession, Cardinals lead 25-9.

8:39 first half, Sutton hits a 3-pointer, Louisville leads 28-9. He has 12 points on 5 of 6 shooting.

7:23 first half, Louisville leads WKU 28-13. The Cardinals are shooting 50 percent from the field.

Perry finds Nwora on the wing, Louisville leads WKU 31-15.

5:49 first half, Enoch is fouled by Bassey following a nice move along the baseline, Louisville leads WKU 33-17.

3:38 first half, Louisville leads WKU 33-17. WKU is 8 of 22 from the field, struggling offensively thus far.

Bassey makes a jumper as time expires in the shot clock. Louisville hasn't made a field goal in 5:20.

1:21 first half, Louisville leads WKU 35-21. The Cardinals have missed their last six shots from the field.

Sutton ends the drought with a jumper near the free throw, he has 14 points.

Bassey scores as time expires in the first half.

Halftime: Louisville leads WKU 37-23.

Sutton has 14 points, Nwora has 11 points for a Louisville team that is shooting 43 percent from the field. Bassey has six points, 3 of 8 from the field for WKU.

18:03 second half, Perry turns the ball over and commits a foul after a bad possession for Louisville, the Cardinals lead 39-25.

Bassey has scored on back-to-back possessions in the low post.

Perry makes a fade away jumper in the lane as the shot clock trickles down, slows some of WKU's momentum briefly, but Massey makes a jumper, his third consecutive possession with baskets.

16:20 second half, Perry makes a pull-up jumper with the shot clock running down, Louisville leads 43-29.