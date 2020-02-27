Live Blog: Louisville vs. Boston College

Louisville women's basketball has a chance to seal the ACC regular season championship with a victory over Boston College at the KFC Yum! Center Feb. 27. With a four-game winning streak, the Cardinals (25-3 overall, 14-2 in the ACC) sit atop the conference standings, ahead of NC State by two games.

With NC State's loss to Duke on Monday, Louisville has claimed a share of the regular season ACC title, but a win in one of Louisville's final two games would clinch the Cardinals' first ever outright ACC title.

Boston College (17-10 overall, 10-6 in the ACC) is on a five-game winning streak and in a three-way tie for fourth place in the ACC.

The Cardinals defeated Boston College 81-70 in Chestnut Hill as Dana Evans made seven three-pointers to finish with 27 points. Yacine Diop, Kylee Shook and Jazmine Jones each scored 12 points.

Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Louisville starters: Kylee Shook, Jazmine Jones, Bionca Dunham, Yacine Diop, Mykasa Robinson

Boston College starters: Georgia Pineau, Marnelle Garraud, Makayla Dickens, Emma Guy, Taylor Soule

Louisville starts sloppy offensive, Jones loses the ball on the second possession, resulting in a jump ball that stays with Louisville.

Jones makes a baseline jumper for the game's first points. Boston College answers on its next possession.

Shook scores in the lane two minutes into the game, Louisville leads Boston College 4-2.

7:06 first quarter, Jones rolls in a pull-up jumper in the paint late in the shot clock, Louisville leads 6-2. The Cardinals are 3 of 4 from the field.

5:45 first quarter, Diop scores on a transition runner, Louisville leads 8-2.

4:35 first quarter, Diop is fouled on an elbow jumper. She will shoot two free throws after the media timeout. Louisville leads Boston College 8-4.