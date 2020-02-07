Live Blog: Louisville vs. Florida State

Louisville women's basketball looks to continue its 13-game winning streak as it hosts Florida State at the KFC Yum! Center Feb. 6. The 17th-ranked Seminoles (18-4 overall, 7-4 in the ACC) are 4-1 against teams ranked in the Associated Press (AP) Top 25 this season.

The Cardinals (21-1 overall, 10-0 in the ACC) has the fifth longest active winning streak in the country. Louisville is 10-0 in the ACC for the first time since 2015-16.

Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Louisville starters: Dana Evans, Yacine Diop, Jazmine Jones, Bionca Dunham, Kylee Shook

Florida State starters: Nausia Woolfolk, Nicki Ekhomu, Morgan Jones, Kourtney Weber, Kiah Gillespie

Louisville wins the tip, but misses two shots on the opening possession.

8:10 first quarter, Jones dives for a loose ball to force a jump ball. Florida State leads Louisville 2-0. The Cardinals have missed their first four shots.

6:31 first quarter, after Louisville misses its first six shots, Dunham ends the scoring drought with a baseline jumper.

Gillespie hits a 3-pointer, Florida State leads Louisville 7-2.

5:28 first quarter, Louisville forces a shot clock violation.

5:11 first quarter, Evans has a nice drive to the basket, but her shot is blocked.

4:36 first quarter, Evans goes coast-to-coast for Louisville's second basket. The Cardinals started 1 of 9 from the field.

4:02 first quarter, Evans hits a pull-up 3-pointer, Louisville trails Florida State 9-7.

3:24 first quarter, Florida State leads Louisville 9-7. Evans has five points, but Louisville is just 3 of 11 from the field. Florida State isn't much better, shooting 33 percent from the field.

2:07 first quarter, Mykasa Robinson goes the length of the court, scoring on a nice step-through move, Florida State leads Louisville 11-9.

1:11 first quarter, Elizabeth Dixon ties the game with a runner along the baseline.

End of the first quarter, Louisville and Florida State tied 11-11. The Seminoles end the first quarter on a scoring drought that lasts nearly three minutes. Florida State is 5 of 19 from the field, Louisville is struggling offensively as well, shooting 5 of 16 from the field.

8:49 second quarter, Dixon is fouled in the low post on a layup attempt. She makes a free throw to give Louisville its first lead.

After Louisville takes its first lead, Florida State answers with consecutive baskets for a 15-12 advantage.

5:33 second quarter, Ekhomu scores on a drive, Florida State is on a 6-0 run, leads 17-12.

4:35 second quarter, Jeff Walz calls a timeout as Louisville trails 19-12. Louisville hasn't scored in more than four minutes during an 8-0 Florida State run. Gillespie had Florida State's last basket.

Ekhomu hits a 3-pointer following a loose ball. Florida State is on an 11-0 run.

3:29 second quarter, Dunham hits a jumper near the elbow, ending a scoring drought that lasted more than fives minutes. Florida State leads 22-14.

1:05 second quarter, Evans takes a steal for a transition layup and is fouled, she makes the free throw. Florida State leads 24-17.

Halftime: Florida State leads Louisville 26-17.

The Cardinals shoot 24 percent from the field in the first half, Evans has a team-high eight points.