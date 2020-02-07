LouisvilleReport
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Florida State

samdraut

Louisville women's basketball looks to continue its 13-game winning streak as it hosts Florida State at the KFC Yum! Center Feb. 6. The 17th-ranked Seminoles (18-4 overall, 7-4 in the ACC) are 4-1 against teams ranked in the Associated Press (AP) Top 25 this season.

The Cardinals (21-1 overall, 10-0 in the ACC) has the fifth longest active winning streak in the country. Louisville is 10-0 in the ACC for the first time since 2015-16.

Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Louisville starters: Dana Evans, Yacine Diop, Jazmine Jones, Bionca Dunham, Kylee Shook

Florida State starters: Nausia Woolfolk, Nicki Ekhomu, Morgan Jones, Kourtney Weber, Kiah Gillespie

Louisville wins the tip, but misses two shots on the opening possession. 

8:10 first quarter, Jones dives for a loose ball to force a jump ball. Florida State leads Louisville 2-0. The Cardinals have missed their first four shots. 

6:31 first quarter, after Louisville misses its first six shots, Dunham ends the scoring drought with a baseline jumper.

Gillespie hits a 3-pointer, Florida State leads Louisville 7-2. 

5:28 first quarter, Louisville forces a shot clock violation.

5:11 first quarter, Evans has a nice drive to the basket, but her shot is blocked.

4:36 first quarter, Evans goes coast-to-coast for Louisville's second basket. The Cardinals started 1 of 9 from the field. 

4:02 first quarter, Evans hits a pull-up 3-pointer, Louisville trails Florida State 9-7. 

3:24 first quarter, Florida State leads Louisville 9-7. Evans has five points, but Louisville is just 3 of 11 from the field. Florida State isn't much better, shooting 33 percent from the field. 

2:07 first quarter, Mykasa Robinson goes the length of the court, scoring on a nice step-through move, Florida State leads Louisville 11-9. 

1:11 first quarter, Elizabeth Dixon ties the game with a runner along the baseline. 

End of the first quarter, Louisville and Florida State tied 11-11. The Seminoles end the first quarter on a scoring drought that lasts nearly three minutes. Florida State is 5 of 19 from the field, Louisville is struggling offensively as well, shooting 5 of 16 from the field. 

8:49 second quarter, Dixon is fouled in the low post on a layup attempt. She makes a free throw to give Louisville its first lead. 

After Louisville takes its first lead, Florida State answers with consecutive baskets for a 15-12 advantage.

5:33 second quarter, Ekhomu scores on a drive, Florida State is on a 6-0 run, leads 17-12.  

4:35 second quarter, Jeff Walz calls a timeout as Louisville trails 19-12. Louisville hasn't scored in more than four minutes during an 8-0 Florida State run. Gillespie had Florida State's last basket.

Ekhomu hits a 3-pointer following a loose ball. Florida State is on an 11-0 run. 

3:29 second quarter, Dunham hits a jumper near the elbow, ending a scoring drought that lasted more than fives minutes. Florida State leads 22-14. 

1:05 second quarter, Evans takes a steal for a transition layup and is fouled, she makes the free throw. Florida State leads 24-17. 

Halftime: Florida State leads Louisville 26-17.

The Cardinals shoot 24 percent from the field in the first half, Evans has a team-high eight points. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville baseball set to begin 2020 season

Dan McDonnell likes team's depth and talent after College World Series appearance last season

samdraut

Louisville baseball's experience in the Dominican Republic beneficial

Cardinals compete against professionals, provide community service on international October trip

samdraut

Dwayne Sutton "doesn't get enough credit"

Forward finishes with 15 points and 11 rebounds against Wake Forest, fifth double-double of the season

samdraut

Fresh Kimble brings energy against Wake Forest

Graduate transfer finishes with 14 points, four rebounds, four assists in Louisville's ninth straight win

samdraut

Energy carries Louisville in second half against Wake Forest

Cardinals answer Wake Forest with a 15-0 run for ninth straight win

samdraut

Louisville pulls past Wake Forest with second half run

Cardinals win ninth straight game to improve to 11-1 in the ACC

samdraut

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Wake Forest

The Cardinals tip off against Wake Forest with their longest conference winning streak since 2008-09

samdraut

Louisville's Jordan Nwora candidate for Julius Erving Award

Junior is averaging 19.3 points and shooting 46 percent from the field

samdraut

Louisville baseball set for nationally televised games

Cardinals will play 18 games across ESPN family of networks for 2020 season

samdraut

Success builds confidence for Louisville football's offseason

Cardinals won't start from scratch during spring practices

samdraut