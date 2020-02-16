Live Blog: Louisville vs. Notre Dame

Louisville women's basketball returns home to face Notre Dame at the KFC Yum! Center Feb. 16 after defeating fourth-ranked NC State on Thursday. The Cardinals (22-3 overall, 11-2 in the ACC) ended a two-game losing streak with a win in Raleigh over the Wolfpack to return to first place in the conference.

Notre Dame (10-15 overall, 5-8 in the ACC) has won three of its last four games since losing to Louisville 86-54 in South Bend Jan. 30. The Fighting Irish ranked 10th in the ACC with 64.4 points per game, but rank second-to-last in points allowed per game.

Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Louisville starters: Dana Evans, Elizabeth Balogun, Jazmine Jones, Bionca Dunham, Kylee Shook

Notre Dame starters: Marta Sniezek, Katlyn Gilbert, Destinee Walker, Sam Brunelle, Mikayla Vaughn

Notre Dame wins the tip, but Balogun steals the ball outside of the arc. She then scores on Louisville's first possession for a 2-0 lead.

Jones scores on another drive, Louisville has had no problem getting into the lane on the first two possessions, leads 4-0.

Vaughn scores for Notre Dame's first points. Dunham misses a baseline jumper on the next possession and Jones is called for a foul as she pursues a loose ball.

Gilbert hits a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Notre Dame takes its first lead.

Vaughn scores again, Notre Dame is on a 6-0 run.

7:22 first quarter, Sniezek is scores and is fouled in transition following a Louisville turnover. Notre Dame leads 8-4 after an 8-0 run.

Evans ends the run with a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

Evans hits another 3-pointer after a Notre Dame basket, Louisville and Notre Dame tied 10-10.

5:06 first quarter, Yacine Diop and Elizabeth Dixon check in for Louisville, the first subs of the game.

5:00 first quarter, Notre Dame leads Louisville 12-10 heading into the first media timeout.

3:48 first quarter, Balogun makes a baseline runner on an assist from Evans for a 14-12 lead.

36.4 first quarter, Louisville hasn't scored in more than two minutes, but Notre Dame doesn't have a field goal in three minutes.

Robinson hits a jumper in the lane to end the scoring drought.

End of the first quarter: Louisville leads Notre Dame 18-16. Notre Dame hasn't made a field goal in 3:32, but shot 50 percent from the field in the opening period.

Jones hits a jumper near the free throw line on the opening possession of the second quarter.

8:59 second quarter, Jones hits a free throw, Louisville leads 21-16.

8:01 second quarter, Diop makes a baseline jumper and then scores on an assist from Robinson.

7:29 second quarter, Louisville leads Notre Dame 25-18.