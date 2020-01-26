Live Blog: Louisville vs. Pittsburgh

Louisville women's basketball hosts Pittsburgh at the KFC Yum! Center Jan. 26. The Cardinals (19-1 overall, 8-0 in the ACC) stretched their winning streak to 11 games with a victory over Virginia on Thursday.

Louisville's 11-game winning streak is the best streak since the team won 14 straight games to open the 2018-19 season.

The Panthers (3-15 overall, 0-7 in the ACC) have lost 11 straight games.

Louisville starters: Dana Evans, Elizabeth Balogun, Jazmine Jones, Bionca Dunham, Kylee Shook

Pitt starters: Dayshanette Harris, Aysia Bugg, Gabbie Green, Amber Brown, Cara Judkins

Louisville wins the tip, but Balogun catches a pass in the corner out of bounds, the Cardinals turn the ball over on their first possession.

Judkins scores on Pitt's first possession.

9:05 first quarter, Dunham makes two free throws, Louisville and Pitt tied 2-2.

Bugg answers with a corner 3-pointer for Pitt.

Dunham scores again, receiving the ball near the free throw line and driving in for a basket. Pitt leads Louisville 5-4.

8:11 first quarter, Jones leads a transition break, but is stripped as the ball goes out of bounds.

Jones makes a pull-up jumper, Louisville trails Pitt 7-6.

6:29 first quarter, Elizabeth Dixon is fouled on the low block and will shoot two free throws. She was the first Cardinal off the bench, Yacine Diop checks in before the free throws.

Dixon makes two free throws, giving Louisville an 8-7 lead.

5:28 first quarter, Jones is fouled on a layup attempt. She makes a free throw. Louisville leads Pitt 9-7.

4:57 first quarter, Evans hits a long 3-pointer from the wing, Louisville on an 8-0 run as Pitt is in the midst of a three-minute scoring drought.

4:29 first quarter, Louisville leads Pitt 12-7. Pitt's scoring drought has lasted 3:28.

Balogun makes a 3-pointer, extending Louisville's run to 12-0, the Cardinals lead 16-7.

3:11 first quarter, Shook scores on the low block on an assist from Balogun. Louisville leads 18-7.

1:53 first quarter, Evans hits a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Louisville leads 21-10.

End of the first quarter, Louisville leads Pitt 21-13. The Cardinals are shooting 35 percent from the field, but Pitt has six turnovers.

8:02 second quarter, Shook rattles in a 3-pointer on an assist from Evans. Louisville leads 24-15.

Dunham makes a jumper, Louisville leads 26-17. She has six points, she has been a bigger part of the offense in the past several games.

Evans scores on a drive, returning Louisville's lead to double digits.

4:31 second quarter, Louisville leads 28-20. Harris made a 3-pointer, ending a stretch where Pitt made just 1 of 10 shots from the field.

Dunham hits a jumper from just beyond the free throw line, Louisville leads 30-20.

Balogun scores in transition on an assist from Mykasa Robinson, Louisville leads 32-20.

3:07 second quarter, after turning the ball over on the last possession, Robinson makes a jumper following a screen near the top of the key.

Robinson scores again following a steal, Louisville leads 36-22.

2:09 second quarter, Evans scores in transition and is fouled. Louisville leads 39-22 after she makes a free throw. Louisville is on a 7-0 run.

Halftime: Louisville leads Pitt 41-24.

Evans has a team-high 12 points, Dunham has eight points, five rebounds and three assists. Pitt is shooting 29 percent from the field and has 10 turnovers.

9:33 third quarter, Louisville shows some defensive pressure in the half court, forcing a Pitt turnover. Jones has the ball poked away from her in transition, but Shook dives on the ball to retain possession by calling a timeout.

Shook scores on an assist from Evans. Louisville leads 47-27, its largest lead.

6:36 third quarter, Jones makes two free throws, Louisville leads 49-27.

Dunham scores, she has 12 points and is 5 of 7 from the field.

5:15 third quarter, Pitt calls a timeout after Evans finds Jones for a layup. Louisville leads 53-27. The Cardinals are on an 8-0 run.

1:46 third quarter, Dixon makes two free throws. Louisville leads 61-33.

End of the third quarter, Louisville leads Pitt 66-35. Balogun made a 3-pointer as time expired following an offensive rebound by Dixon.

8:35 fourth quarter, Shook makes a 3-pointer on an assist from Balogun. Louisville leads 71-35. The Cardinals have 19 assists.

7:34 fourth quarter, Robinson finds Diop in transition for a layup. Louisville leads 75-35, Pitt calls a timeout.

4:21 fourth quarter, Harris makes a jumper in the paint. Louisville leads 77-41.