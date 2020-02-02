Live Blog: Louisville vs. USA National Team

Louisville women's basketball hosts the USA Women's National Team in an exhibition game Feb. 2 at the KFC Yum! Center. Angel McCoughtry, the program's all-time leading scorer and rebounder returns to play against the Cardinals. Sunday's game is part of the USA Women's National Team's collegiate tour in preparation for the 2020 Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo.

Louisville coach Jeff Walz is recognized prior to the game as the recipient of the 2019 USA Basketball National Coach of the Year. Walz led a USA Basketball team that went 7-0 and won a gold medal at the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup in Thailand last summer.

Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Louisville starters: Dana Evans, Elizabeth Balogun, Jazmine Jones, Bionca Dunham, Kylee Shook

USWNT starters: Sue Bird, Angel McCoughtry, Sylvia Fowles, Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins-Smith

USA wins the tip and Diggins-Smith scores on the opening possession. Jones answers for Louisville on a drive on the following possession to tie the game.

8:33 first quarter, Shook hits a 3-pointer at the top of the key to give Louisville a 5-4 lead.

8:07 first quarter, Bird hits a shot from behind the arc, returning the lead to USWNT.

Dunham scores on an assist from Evans. Louisville has made its first three field goal attempts.

6:56 first quarter, McCoughtry makes two free throws after being fouled in transition. USWNT leads Louisville 11-7.

6:19 first quarter, Yacine Diop checks in for Jones. Jones fell hard while pursuing a loose ball, but appears to be fine.

4:20 first quarter, Balogun makes a 3-pointer from the wing on an assist from Diop. Louisville leads 14-13.

4:08 first quarter, Louisville leads USWNT 14-13.

3:23 first quarter, Diop makes a pair of free throws, Louisville leads 17-13. Mykasa Robinson subs in for Balogun after the free throws.

2:49 first quarter, Robinson makes an instant impact off the bench, making a pull-up jumper to extend Louisville's advantage to 19-13. The sophomore has gotten more confident offensively in recent weeks.

1:27 first quarter, Evans scores on a drive, giving Louisville a 21-15 lead. USWNT is shooting just 29 percent from the field.

End of the first quarter: Louisville leads USWNT 21-17. USWNT ends the first quarter making just 2 of 14 field goals, end the opening 10 minutes shooting 30 percent from the field. Evans, Balogun and Diop all have four points as seven players have scored for Louisville.

Breanna Stewart makes a 3-pointer on the opening possession of the second quarter, bringing USWNT within one point.

Chelsea Gray scores, returning the lead to USWNT.

Stewart scores in transition, giving USWNT a 26-23 lead. The Cardinals don't quite have someone to defend the lengthy forward.

6:36 second quarter, Walz calls a timeout. USWNT is on a 6-0 run.

Fowles grabs an offensive rebound for a put-back, USWNT leads 32-23. Louisville is on a 2:46 scoring drought.

Kelsey Plum takes a steal for a layup, USWNT is on a 13-0 run, leads 37-23.