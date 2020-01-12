Louisville Maven
Live Blog: Louisville vs. Wake Forest

samdraut

Louisville women's basketball returns home after an 87-41 victory over Miami in Coral Gables Thursday, hosting Wake Forest at the KFC Yum! Center Jan. 12. The Cardinals (15-1 overall, 4-0 in the ACC) have won seven straight games.

Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Louisville starters: Dana Evans, Elizabeth Balogun, Jazmine Jones, Bionca Dunham, Kylee Shook

Wake Forest starters: Gina Conti, Alex Sharp, Alexandria Scruggs, Ivana Raca, Christina Morra

Louisville wins the tip, but Shook misses a midrange jumper near the elbow on the game's opening possession. 

Jones has a nice drive in transition, but misses the layup, the game is scoreless one minute into the first quarter. 

8:47 first quarter, Morra scores on an offensive rebound for the game's first points, Wake Forest leads 2-0. 

8:28 first quarter, Shook makes a jumper from 10 feet on an inbounds pass for Louisville's first basket. 

7:02 first quarter, Balogun looks to pass then takes a 3-pointer from the wing for Louisville's first lead, 5-2. 

6:00 first quarter, Evans makes a long 3-pointer from the wing, Louisville leads Wake Forest 8-6. 

5:30 first quarter, Evans slices in the lane, making a floater and is fouled. She makes the free throw, Louisville leads 11-6. 

5:09 first quarter, Jones has a steal near midcourt, passing the ball to Dunham before falling out of bounds. Jones receives a pass and scores in transition. 

4:57 first quarter, Louisville leads Wake Forest 13-6 heading into the game's first media timeout. 

Jones makes a jumper to extend Louisville's run to 10-0 as Wake Forest is scoreless in the last 2:31.

3:50 first quarter, Jones departs from the floor because of blood. Louisville leads 15-6. 

Conti ends a 14-0 Louisville run with a 3-pointer. Wake Forest went on a five-minute scoring drought.

End of the first quarter, Louisville leads Wake Forest 19-9. Evans has a team-high six points, Balogun has five points. Louisville is 8 of 20 from the field. Wake Forest has six turnovers and is shooting 29 percent from the field. 

Raegyn Branch makes a 3-pointer on Wake Forest's opening possession of the second quarter. Louisville leads 19-12. 

6:45 second quarter, Yacine Diop has an offensive rebound and basket, Louisville leads Wake Forest 23-16.

Scruggs makes a 3-pointer from the corner, Wake Forest pulls within four points. 

5:36 second quarter, Evans makes a 3-pointer on an assist from Jones. Louisville leads 26-19. 

4:19 second quarter, Louisville leads Wake Forest 26-19. Evans was called for a traveling violation in transition on Louisville's last possession. 

3:10 second quarter, Norika Konno ends a 2:28 scoring drought for Louisville with a pair of free throws, extending the lead to 28-21. 

Elizabeth Dixon blocks a shot, passes to Evans, who finds Jones running down the floor for a layup. Louisville leads 30-23. 

