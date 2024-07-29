Top-40 '25 Forward London Jemison Names Louisville to Top Schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another highly-regarded Class of 2025 prospect has included the Louisville men's basketball program among their top future destinations.
Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More forward London Jemison announced his top six schools on Monday, with the Cardinals still in the running for his commitment. Alabama, Kansas, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and Virginia are also in the mix.
According to On3's Joe Tipton, Jemison has also scheduled an official visit to Louisville, which will take place on Sept. 13-15. He's now the fourth 2025 prospect to schedule a visit to the Cardinals this fall, joining Bellaire (Tex.) HS forward Shelton Henderson, Washington (D.C.) Sidwell Friends School guard Acaden Lewis and Brandon (Mo.) Link Academy guard Davion Lewis.
The 6-foot-7, 185-pound power forward is regarded as a consensus four-star prospect in the cycle by the four major recruiting services. He ranks as high as the No. 37 recruit in the nation, according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.
Jemison has had a noteworthy offseason up to this point. He was named a standout at the NBPA Top 100 Camp by On3, and averaged 13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game for Expressions Elite out on the Nike EYBL circuit.
So far, Louisville has offered scholarships to 24 prospects in the Class of 2025. They have yet to land a commitment.
(Photo of Londosn Jemison: Jimmy Zanor - Norwich Bulletin / USA TODAY)
