'25 Forward London Jemison Names Louisville to Top Three
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is on the precipice of landing one of their top targets in the Class of 2025.
Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More forward London Jemison trimmed his list of top schools from six to three, and the Cardinals are still in the running for his commitment. Alabama and Kansas also made the cut, while Syracuse, Vanderbilt and Virginia were eliminated.
Jemison is coming off of a visit to Louisville taken this past weekend. He is the fourth 2025 prospect to take an official visit to the Cardinals over the last four weeks.
The 6-foot-7, 185-pound power forward is regarded as a consensus four-star prospect in the cycle by the four major recruiting services. He ranks as high as the No. 38 recruit in the nation, according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.
Jemison is also coming off of a noteworthy offseason. He was named a standout at the NBPA Top 100 Camp by On3, and averaged 13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game for Expressions Elite out on the Nike EYBL circuit.
So far, Louisville has offered scholarships to 24 prospects in the Class of 2025. They have yet to land a commitment.
(Photo of London Jemison via Instagram)
