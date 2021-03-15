Barnhart: Losses Following COVID Pauses Played No Role in Selection Process

Men's Basketball Committee chair and Kentucky AD Mitch Barnhart told ESPN Radio that losses following COVID pauses were not viewed any differently than normal losses by the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The field of the 68 for the 2021 NCAA Tournament has now been set, and unfortunately for the Louisville men's basketball program, they found themselves on the outside looking in.

The Cardinals opened up the 2020-21 season at 9-1 and were ranked as high as the No. 16 team in the nation, but went 4-6 in the second half of the season to finish at 13-7 and 8-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

One part of that equation was two prolonged COVID pauses. In both of their first games back to the court, Louisville found themselves on the wrong end of an egregious blowout, losing 85-48 at Wisconsin and 99-54 at North Carolina.

Because of the circumstances surrounding both games, many believed that the selection committee might view those two losses differently because of the virus. However, it appears that was not the case.

Division I Men’s Basketball Committee chair and University of Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart told CBS after the Selection Show that pauses were "a part of that conversation". But in an interview with ESPN Radio two hours later, he said that all losses following COVID pauses, not just Louisville's, were not given special treatment.

"The results of the game have to be determined the same," he said. "There's no objective way to look at that. It is a very subjective deal, and I think it depends on your team. It depends on how many people were impacted by the virus, and how many people had to sit out, all of those pieces. And so, I don't think you could objectively say 'this is the way we look at all these'. You just have to take the results as they as they are."

Barnhart also mentioned that while some teams struggled after COVID pauses, others didn't miss a beat. Previously undefeated Baylor struggled to overcome Iowa State then decidedly fell to Kansas in their first two games back, while Florida State walloped NC State in their first game back to kickstart a five-game win streak.

"When we started this process, we said there's a good chance that it won't always be fair, it won't always be easy,"Barnhart continued. "At the end of the day, whoever gets (into the NCAA Tournament) is going to be really worthy, and it's going to be a difficult path."

Louisville was originally in the field of 68, until Georgetown and Oregon State won their respective conference tournaments, thus resulting in both clinching automatic berths for the Big Dance and knocking the Cardinals out.

"You had an opportunity during the course of the year to get your resume where you want it to be, Barnhart told CBS in his post-Selection Show interview. "At the end of the day, if it's not where you want it to be, you have a chance to go into the tournament and secure the AQ."

The Cardinals failed to do either, going 1-6 in Quadrant 1 of their NCAA Tournament resume, with the lone win coming at Duke. They were also bounced by the Blue Devils in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

The selection committee eventually listed Louisville as the first team on the 'First Four Out', alongside Colorado State, Saint Louis and Ole Miss, and designated them as a replacement teams should COVID-19 issues arise with any teams in the tournament field. The deadline for a team to withdraw is Tuesday, Mar. 16 at 6:00 p.m EST.

