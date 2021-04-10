Report: Louisville Adds Navy to 2021-22 Schedule

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men’s basketball program has added Navy to their 2021-22 schedule, and will square off on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the KFC Yum! Center, according to a report from CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

The Cardinals and Midshipmen were reportedly scheduled to play this past season, until the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back college basketball’s start date, thus shortening non-conference schedules across the sport. Louisville has faced Navy just once in their 107 year history: a 68-52 victory on Dec. 18, 1972 at Freedom Hall.

This is the third known non-conference opponent that Louisville will face in the 2021-22 season. They will travel to both Kentucky and Cincinnati, but dates have not yet been announced for either contest. The Cardinals will also play a yet to be named opponent as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

This past season, the Midshipmen went just 15-3 and 12-1 in the Patriot League under 10th year head coach Ed DeChellis. Navy clinched the No. 1 seed in the conference, but fell to Loyola Maryland in their first game. They were forced to withdraw from consideration for an NIT bid due to a positive test announced on Selection Sunday.

Louisville opened up the 2020-21 season at 9-1, and were ranked as high as the No. 16 team in the nation. But due to COVID issues, injuries, and at times offensive inconsistencies, they went 4-6 in the second half of the season to finish at 13-7 and 8-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference - missing the NCAA Tournament by a razor-thin margin.

