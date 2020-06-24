Louisville Report
New teammates impressing Samuell Williamson

samdraut

With student-athletes returning to the University of Louisville campus in recent weeks, players on Louisville men’s basketball have gotten a first glimpse of their new teammates.

Sophomore Samuell Williamson has been impressed with the newcomers as players participate in voluntary workouts and pick up games throughout the week.

Carlik Jones, a graduate transfer from Radford, and Charles Minlend, Jr., a graduate transfer from San Francisco, add experience to Louisville’s roster.

Jones, a 6-foot-1 guard, averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds last season for Radford. Minlend, a 6-foot-4 guard, averaged 14.5 points and 4.7 rebounds in 2019-20.

Williamson said the graduate transfers bring veteran leadership and experience to the team.

“Charles came a little bit later than Carlik did, I played pick up with him twice so far, you can just tell he is an experienced, smart player on the court, he makes a lot of savvy plays,” Williamson said. “Carlik is really skilled, he can shoot the ball. He can facilitate.”

Along with the two graduate transfers, two incoming freshmen in JJ Traynor and D’Andre Davis have begun working out with the team.

Williamson said the future is bright for Traynor, a 6-foot-8 forward, and Davis, a 6-foot-5 wing.

“They have really impressed me, both of them,” Williamson said. “JJ Traynor has a lot of potential. D’Andre is shooting the ball a lot better than I thought he was going to. He is actually a really good shooter. JJ can jump out of the gym, he is long and lengthy.”

Gabe Wiznitzer, a 6-foot-11 center, committed to Louisville June 23, but he hasn’t arrived on campus yet.

After being away from teammates for three months, Williamson has seen growth from returning players as well.

“Everybody is looking better than the last time I have seen them,” Williamson said. “We are all working hard.”

