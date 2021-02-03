Louisville Men’s Basketball’s Matchup at Syracuse Postponed

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The COVID-19 pandemic has struck the Louisville men’s basketball program yet again.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday morning that the Cardinals’ road matchup vs. Syracuse, which was set to tipoff tonight at 7:00 p.m EST, has been postponed.

The league stated that the postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing with the Louisville program. The Cards had already made the trip up to Syracuse prior to the game’s postponement.

A makeup date has yet to be announced, and there is no official word of postponement for any additional contests. Louisville’s next few games have them traveling to Virginia on Saturday, Feb. 6, hosting Pitt on Wednesday, Feb. 10, and then heading to Virginia Tech on Saturday, Feb. 13.

This is far from the first time that COVID issues within the program have prompted a schedule change. The Cardinals had to briefly pause team activities back in December due to the virus, and a result, had to cancel their matchup with UNC Greensboro while postponing their games vs. NC State and at Wisconsin, with the latter eventually getting rescheduled and played.

Their matchups vs. Boston College and Georgia Tech also have had to be postponed due to COVID, albeit due to issues within the respective programs. The rematch vs. the Eagles has yet to be rescheduled, while the contest against the Yellow Jackets was played this past Monday.

Louisville currently sports an 11-4 on the season, with a 6-3 record in ACC play. They are tentatively set to take the court next at Virginia, with tipoff scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6 at 4:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.

