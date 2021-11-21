Louisville Dissatisfied with Performance Against Detroit Mercy

The Cardinals might have come out with a win against Detroit Mercy, but they weren't exactly thrilled with how it played out.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's hard to not be happy with a win, or even a winning record. After taking down Detroit Mercy 73-67 on Saturday, the Louisville men's basketball program now sits at 3-1 on the season, and head into the Baha Mar Hoops Championship with a bit of momentum, even head coach Chris Mack still sidelined due to suspension.

But for the Cardinals, it's not so much that they are dissatisfied with the result of their game against the Titans, but more so how they looked while doing it.

Leading by as much as 14 points after an 18-0 run that bridged the first and second halves, Louisville slowly let their lead over Detroit Mercy dissipate over the course of the second half. The Titans had even managed to tie the game up in the final two minutes of play, with a Noah Locke three-pointer and lockdown defense saving their skin.

After the game, despite his team being able to hold off Detroit Mercy for the win, acting head coach Mike Pegues voiced his displeasure with the Cardinals' performance - particularly with their defensive effort.

"You cannot accept in victory which you wouldn’t accept in defeat," he said. "I did not think we guarded the ball very well today. I don’t think that we guarded the three-point line very well. I thought there were some times when we really miscommunicated on some switches. Guys were able to get to the lane and either get to the rim or spray out."

Against Navy, Louisville's ball pressure took a much needed step forward after looking pedestrian in the two games prior. Then against Detroit Mercy, it regressed. Their drivers were able to get in the lane with relative ease, and the collapsing Cardinals defense in turn created wide open opportunities on the perimeter.

Guard Antoine Davis took full advantage of the perimeter, while forward Madut Akec did so down low. Davis finished with a game-high 27 points on 10-25 shooting and 6-14 on three-point attempts, while Akec poured in 19 on 6-12 shooting and 7-9 at the free throw line.

Overall, Detroit Mercy shot 40.7 percent for the game, but 36.0 percent on three point attempts. Pegues attributed this to a breakdown in their full court man-to-man defense, saying it wasn't good enough to run his game plan of applying pressure like against Navy.

"I thought we would get hurt on the back end. They were shooting the ball so well," Pegues said. "When they got the ball in the front court, they kind of danced and did what they wanted to do. We didn’t harass the ball. We didn’t get into guys the way we did against Navy."

Of course, the offense wasn't perfect either, especially in the second half. After shooting 58.1 percent in the first half, Louisville shot just 37.5 percent after halftime, which partially allowed Detroit Mercy to creep back. Rebounding also continued to be an issue, as they allowed 11 offensive boards to the Titans, and only won the rebounding battle as a whole by four.

Louisville did had moments, or 'spurts' as Dre Davis called them, where they looked good on both ends of the floor. During their 18-0 run, their offense utilized the transition game, and the defense was able to hold Detroit Mercy to eight consecutive misses. It's the prolonged success that the Cardinals seem to be lacking.

"Something that's eye opening is just consistency in guys," forward/center Malik Williams said. "Not even just the play, but the attitude and the mood to be in it every day. That's the number one thing for us right now, just bringing it every day."

Moving forward, it won't get any easier for Louisville. The easy portion of their non-conference schedule is now in the rear view mirror, and soon, they will have to contend with other Power Five schools, such as Mississippi State, Michigan State, and Kentucky, as well as the always challenging ACC slate.

"We have to get better, and it doesn’t matter who we play," Pegues said. "Whether it’s an ACC school, SEC school, a MAC school. We have to do some things a lot better on the defensive end and on the glass in order to beat anybody.”

