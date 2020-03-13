Louisville Report
Louisville's Final Bracketology Projection

Matthew McGavic

Over the course of the 2019-20 edition of University of Louisville men's basketball, it had been shaping up to have the potential of ending with the Cardinals climbing a latter and cutting down the nets from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

However because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic spreading rapidly at home and abroad, the NCAA had to make an unprecedented decision and cancel both the Division I men's and women's tournament for the first time in history.

While there will be no Selection Sunday and no March Madness, ESPN's Joe Lunardi unveiled his final Brackletology of the college basketball season Thursday night. Louisville fans might be aware of the fact that Lunardi is not the most reliable source on the subject matter, but it at least gives us some idea of what could have been.

Lunardi placed Louisville as a No. 4 seed in the South region, starting their tournament run in Tampa. The four No.1 seeds were Kansas, Gonzaga, Dayton and Baylor.

1. Baylor vs  16. Winthrop

8. Saint Mary's vs 9. Rutgers

5. Ohio State vs 12. Stephen F. Austin

4. Louisville vs 13. Vermont

6. Virginia vs 11. Cincinnati

3. Michigan State vs 14. Bradley

7. Illinois vs 10. USC

2. Creighton vs 15. Little Rock

