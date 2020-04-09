Louisville rebuilding its frontcourt after graduations

Louisville women’s basketball will have plenty talent in its backcourt next season, but several players will need to emerge for a frontcourt to solidify a roster that’s seeking its fourth consecutive ACC regular season title.

Dana Evans, the ACC Player of the Year in 2019-20, announced her return to Louisville for her senior year last week. Evans averaged 18.0 points and 4.2 assists as a junior and was named an AP Second-Team All-American.

Elizabeth Balogun, who transferred from Georgia Tech started alongside Evans in the backcourt, averaging 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds. Mykasa Robinson grew into a larger role as a sophomore.

Norika Konno, who appeared in 16 games before a season-ending injury, and Lindsey Duvall are a pair of returners to a backcourt that adds Hailey Van Lith. The incoming freshman was ranked by espnW Hoopgurlz as the eighth-best player in the 2020 recruiting class.

Kianna Smith, a transfer from California, sat out this season but competed in practice as a member of Louisville’s scout team. Nyah Green, a McDonald’s All-American, sat out as well as a redshirt.

Ramani Parker, a 6-foot-4 forward, redshirted in 2019-20.

Louisville coach Jeff Walz said he is excited to see what the three players who sat out this season can do next year.

The most uncertainty remains in Louisville’s front court. Kylee Shook, the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and Bionca Dunham both played more than 24 minutes per game as seniors. Jazmine Jones was Louisville’s second-leading rebounder as a wing.

After transferring from Georgia Tech, Elizabeth Dixon played 14.4 minutes per game as a reserve forward. Walz said the 6-foot-5 forward is excited for the offseason with a focus on improving.

“I am really looking forward to see the development of Elizabeth Dixon, which is going to be really important,” Walz said. “She got better and better as the year when on.”

Olivia Cochran, the 18th-ranked player in the Class of 2020 according to espnW HoopGurlz, is a forward that can have an immediate impact on Louisville’s front court.

“We are going to need her [Cochran] to give us some significant minutes as a freshman,” Walz said.

Molly Lockhart appeared in 10 games as a redshirt freshman. The 6-foot-3 forward could add depth to a frontcourt that will be reformed next season.

“We are going to be very talented at the guard spot, I can see us going four guards, but we are going to have to find some consistency in the post because we did lose a lot with Kylee and Bionca,” Walz said.