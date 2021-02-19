Louisville's NCAA Infractions Case to be Resolved Through IARP

The men's basketball program received one Level I and three Level II allegations last May, and the case will be heard through an independent process.

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center via TheCrunchZone)

INDIANAPOLIS - The University of Louisville's request for referral of their infractions case against the men's basketball program to the Independent Accountability Resolution Process, or IARP, has been been granted, the NCAA announced Friday.

The IARP essentially serves as an alternate to the Committee on Infractions for complex cases, and was created in 2018 based on recommendations from the Commission on College Basketball, led by former U.S. Secretary of State Condaleeza Rice.

While Louisville will not have to deal directly with the NCAA this time around, whatever decision to IARP comes to is "not subject to appeal or further review".

Last May, the men's basketball program received a Notice of Allegations that consisted of one Level I and three Level II allegations, stemming from the recruitment of Brian Bowen and the Adidas pay-for-play scheme uncovered by the FBI in late 2017.

Louisville filed their response to the NOA in September, and insisted that they were "a victim of the conspiracy, not a participant in it", and the panel "should reject the enforcement staff's dramatically overbroad theory".

The NCAA responded to their response in December, but did not see eye to eye with the University. They stated that they are “unaware of any factual information that warrants a lower penalty range for the institution related to the Level I and II violations present in this case.’’

Louisville is the fifth school to have an infractions case handled by the IARP, following Memphis, NC State, Kansas and Arizona. The first case to be accepted into the IARP was with Memphis back on Mar. 4, 2020, and has yet to be resolved.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp