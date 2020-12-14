Louisville Men's Basketball Rises to No. 23 in AP Top 25

The Cardinals jump up a couple spots in the AP Poll despite having not played in nearly two weeks.

NEW YORK - Despite having not played in nearly two weeks, the Louisville men's basketball program found itself climbing up the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Cardinals are now ranked as the No. 23 team in the country, jumping up two spots from last week's poll entry.

Louisville (4-0) has not played since Dec. 1, when they took down Western Kentucky 75-54 at the KFC Yum! Center. A week-long pause in team activities due to COVID-19 forced the program to cancel their Dec. 4 game vs. UNCG, and postpone their Dec. 9 road matchup vs. Wisconsin as well as their ACC opener at home vs. NC State.

Team activities have since resumed.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2020-21 Week 4)

*First place votes in parenthesis

1. Gonzaga (3-0) - 1,541 (54)

2. Baylor (4-0) - 1,491 (7)

3. Iowa (6-0) - 1,427 (1)

4. Michigan State (6-0) - 1,307

5. Kansas (6-1) - 1,289

6. Houston (4-0) - 1,169

7. Villanova (5-1) - 1,163

8. West Virginia (6-1) - 1,113

9. Creighton (4-1) - 1,037

10. Tennessee (2-0) - 941

11. Texas (5-1) - 873

12. Wisconsin (4-1) - 846

13. Illinois (4-2) - 742

14. Texas Tech (6-1) - 669

15. Florida State (3-0) - 619

16. Missouri (5-0) - 491

17. Virginia (3-1) - 456

18. San Diego State (5-0) - 455

19. Rutgers (4-0) - 396

20. Ohio State (5-0) - 392

21. Duke (2-2) - 345

22. North Carolina (4-2) - 328

23. Louisville (4-0) - 164

24. Clemson (5-0) - 156

25. Michigan (6-0) - 142

Others receiving votes:

Others receiving votes:Richmond 140, Saint Louis 121, Virginia Tech 115, Xavier 55, Oklahoma St. 48, Oregon 31, Indiana 22, Florida 18, Arizona St 13, UCLA 9, UConn 7, Arizona 5, Syracuse 4, Georgia 4, Arkansas 4, SMU 1, Minnesota 1.

