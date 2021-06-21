Sports Illustrated home
'22 SF Cam Whitmore Receives Louisville Offer

The DMV area wing is the latest to receive a Cardinals offer following a strong exhibition performance.
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo of Cam Whitmore via StockRisers)

SEVERN, Mary. - Over the last week, Louisville men's basketball head coach Chris Mack has spent a lot of time out on the recruiting trail. They've been reaching out mainly to Class of 2023 prospects, but are very much still trying to address more immediate needs.

Cam Whitmore, a small forward for Severn (Mary.) Archbishop Spalding in the Class of 2022, announced Sunday night that he had received a scholarship offer from the Cardinals.

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound wing is one of the top prospects in the DMV area, ranking as high as the No. 101 recruit in the nation according to Rivals. He currently holds offers from Florida, Villanova, Alabama, UConn, Illinois, LSU and others.

Louisville's offer comes on the heels of a visit by Mack and assistant coach Mike Pegues at the DMV Live #1 showcase this past weekend. During the event, Whitmore exploded for 66 points, 26 rebounds, six assists and five blocks. In his junior year for Archbishop Spalding, he put up 22.0 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.

"In 25 years of coaching he’s one of the most athletic players I’ve ever had,” Spalding coach Josh Pratt said in an interview with the Baltimore Sun. “He’s always under control. Maybe one of my guys is going in the lane and misses a layup and all of a sudden here he comes to follow it up. His athleticism just gets better and better and I think his perimeter shooting has gotten better."

Louisville has extended scholarship offers to 17 uncommitted recruits in the Class of 2022, including Whitmore. They have a commitment from Tae Davis, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound small forward who is the brother of current Cardinal Dre Davis.

