Louisville offers Class of 2022 shooting guard M.J. Rice

Head coach Chris Mack might still be busy with the current recruiting cycle trying to fill more immediate needs for the Louisville men's basketball program, but he is still looking towards the future as well.

The Cardinals are the latest to officially offer a scholarship to five-star Class of 2022 shooting guard M.J Rice, according to SI All-American Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan. The offer comes after the staff conducted a Zoom call with the Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) product on Thursday.

Ever since June 15, the date where college coaches could finally make unlimited calls & texts to '22 recruits per NCAA rules, Rice has heard from Pittsburgh, Ohio State, Clemson, North Carolina State, Duke, Virginia, Texas A & M, Indiana, Virginia Tech, Providence, Oklahoma State, Winthrop, Vanderbilt and others.

A 6-foot-6 & 200-pound prospect originally hailing from North Carolina, Rice is the No. 2 player in the state of Virginia and the No. 22 prospect in the Class of 2022 according to the 247Sports Composite.

After spending the first two years of his high school career with Durham (N.C.) Academy, Rice told SI All-American last month that he would be transferring to Oak Hill Academy for his final two seasons.

In his sophomore season, Rice averaged 25 points, nine rebounds and two assists a game for the Cavaliers. He tore his ACL at the Seahawk Classic in late December and underwent surgery on Jan. 27. He is expected to return to the court later this year.

“MJ is one of the most physically imposing scoring guards in the class and a gifted three-level scorer He’s got NBA size for a shooting guard right now and has the ability to be a lockdown defender. Arguably the best two-way player in the class. Before his ACL tear in December he was having a special season. He’s a guy who has the ability to play himself into an even higher ranking in his class.” - SI All-American Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan

Rice is the ninth 2022 prospect to receive an offer from the Cardinals. Louisville currently boasts no commitments from this class.

