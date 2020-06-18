Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Louisville offers Class of 2022 shooting guard M.J. Rice

Matthew McGavic

Head coach Chris Mack might still be busy with the current recruiting cycle trying to fill more immediate needs for the Louisville men's basketball program, but he is still looking towards the future as well.

The Cardinals are the latest to officially offer a scholarship to five-star Class of 2022 shooting guard M.J Rice, according to SI All-American Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan. The offer comes after the staff conducted a Zoom call with the Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) product on Thursday. 

Ever since June 15, the date where college coaches could finally make unlimited calls & texts to '22 recruits per NCAA rules, Rice has heard from Pittsburgh, Ohio State, Clemson, North Carolina State, Duke, Virginia, Texas A&M, Indiana, Virginia Tech, Providence, Oklahoma State, Winthrop, Vanderbilt and others.

Related: Elite 2022 Prospects Excited to Talk to Coaches Directly Now Per NCAA Rules

A 6-foot-6 & 200-pound prospect originally hailing from North Carolina, Rice is the No. 2 player in the state of Virginia and the No. 22 prospect in the Class of 2022 according to the 247Sports Composite.

After spending the first two years of his high school career with Durham (N.C.) Academy, Rice told SI All-American last month that he would be transferring to Oak Hill Academy for his final two seasons.

In his sophomore season, Rice averaged 25 points, nine rebounds and two assists a game for the Cavaliers. He tore his ACL at the Seahawk Classic in late December and underwent surgery on Jan. 27. He is expected to return to the court later this year.

“MJ is one of the most physically imposing scoring guards in the class and a gifted three-level scorer He’s got NBA size for a shooting guard right now and has the ability to be a lockdown defender. Arguably the best two-way player in the class. Before his ACL tear in December he was having a special season. He’s a guy who has the ability to play himself into an even higher ranking in his class.”

- SI All-American Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan

Rice is the ninth 2022 prospect to receive an offer from the Cardinals. Louisville currently boasts no commitments from this class.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Class of 2021 OL Michael Gonzalez commits to Louisville

The three-star prospect from North Carolina is the sixteenth commitment for Louisville Football's 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2021 S TJ Quinn commits to Louisville

The three-star prospect out of Georgia becomes the fifteenth commitment for the Cardinals' 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville offers Class of 2021 forward Eric van der Heijden

The four-star prospect out of North Carolina is the latest to receive a scholarship offer from the Louisville men's basketball program.

Matthew McGavic

Satterfield Maintaining Player/Coach Dynamic Amidst Shifting Balance of Power

Louisville Football head coach Scott Satterfield talks about the shifting balance of power across college football, and the player-coach dynamic in his own program.

Matthew McGavic

Scott Satterfield Recruiting Both Talent and Character

Head coach Scott Satterfield is bringing in his fair share of talented players for the Louisville Cardinals during the 2021 recruiting cycle, but skill & ability is only part of the equation for him.

Matthew McGavic

Players exceeding Louisville coaches' expectations in return

Scott Satterfield says student-athletes did "great work" while on their own back home

samdraut

Class of 2021 S Derrick Edwards commits to Louisville

The three-star prospect from South Florida becomes the fourteenth commit for the Cards' 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2021 CB Kani Walker commits to Louisville

The three-star prospect from Georgia & former Boston College pledge becomes the thirteenth commit for the Cards' 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew McGavic

Anthony Johnson emerging as a leader for Louisville defense

Defensive back familiar with Bryan Brown's system heading into its second year

samdraut

Justin Lavey Wants His Louisville Legacy to be his Influence

While he wants to be known as a good player in his time at 3rd & Central, infielder Justin Lavey wants his positive influence to be his lasting legacy on the Louisville Baseball program.

Matthew McGavic