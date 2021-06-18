Louisville Extends Offer to '23 SG/SF Rayvon Griffith

The highly regarded prospect from Cincinnati is the latest player to receive a scholarship offer from the Cardinals.

(Photo of Rayvon Griffith: Matose Visuals)

CINCINNATI - Louisville men's basketball head coach Chris Mack has kept himself preoccupied over the last few days. On Tuesday, college coaches could finally reach out to Class of 2023 recruits, following a period in which prospects could only reach out to them.

Since then, Mack has been busy sending out scholarship offers to some of his top targets in the class. On Thursday, highly regarded prospect Rayvon Griffith, a guard for Cincinnati (OH.) Taft, became the latest to receive an offer.

The offer comes on the heels of an unofficial visit to Louisville, and the Cardinals are not the only school to get in the mix as of late. Alabama offered earlier this week, Kansas and UCLA offered him last month, and he also holds offers from Ohio State, Oklahoma State and others.

It's not hard to understand why Louisville and other schools are getting involved so early in Griffith. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound shooting guard/small forward in a consensus top 25 prospect between 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN, ranking as high as No. 23 by the latter.

During his sophomore campaign, Griffith stuffed the stat sheet, averaging 23.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 54% from the field and 46% on three point attempts. He was named the Division III Southwest District player of the year.

Over the last few days, the Louisville coaching staff has offered 12 prospects from the Class of 2023, including Griffith. This includes five 247Sports Composite top 50 players, and the top three prospects in the state of Kentucky.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp