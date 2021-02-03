FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Search

Louisville Men’s Basketball’s Matchup at Virginia Postponed

A second game has been postponed due the Cardinals' most recent issues with COVID-19.
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo of Chris Mack: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal, Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Yet another game is getting pushed back for the Louisville men's basketball program.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday afternoon that the Cardinals’ road matchup vs. Virginia, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 6, has been postponed. Earlier today, Louisville's contest at Syracuse, which was previously set to tipoff tonight at 7:00 p.m. EST, also got postponed.

Like was the case for the game against the Orange, the league stated that the postponement of the game against the Cavaliers followed a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing with the Louisville program.

As a result of the latest postponements, the Cardinals now have four games that require rescheduling: their home games against NC State and Boston College, as well as their road trips to Syracuse and Virginia.

This is the second time that Louisville has experienced a pause due to the virus. They had to briefly pause team activities back in December, and a result, had to cancel their matchup with UNC Greensboro while postponing their games vs. NC State and at Wisconsin, with the latter eventually getting rescheduled and played.

Their matchups vs. Boston College and Georgia Tech also have had to be postponed due to COVID, albeit due to issues within the respective programs. The rematch vs. the Eagles has yet to be rescheduled, while the contest against the Yellow Jackets was played this past Monday.

Louisville currently sports an 11-4 on the season, with a 6-3 record in ACC play. They are tentatively set to take the court next against Pitt at the KFC Yum! Center, with tipoff scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 9:00 p.m. EST on the ACC Network.

.You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

USATSI_14067322_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Men’s Basketball’s Matchup at Virginia Postponed

UTXGN6PCL5HDJCV7EP3UQITR5U
Football

Report: Louisville to Hire Auburn's Jack Bicknell Jr. as Next OL Coach

73209C77-0D51-499C-8997-A587CF2BABAA
Basketball

Deng Adel to Compete in 2020 Summer Olympics with Australian National Team

USATSI_12921781_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

Louisville Ranked No. 6 in NCBWA 2021 Preseason Poll

UofL-WKU02_Sam
Basketball

Louisville Men’s Basketball’s Matchup at Syracuse Postponed

USATSI_14065992_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Syracuse Orange

USATSI_14066379_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Syracuse

777822A5-892A-406D-B101-7769FD16FDCA
Basketball

Dana Evans Among Top 10 for 2021 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award