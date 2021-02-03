Louisville Men’s Basketball’s Matchup at Virginia Postponed

A second game has been postponed due the Cardinals' most recent issues with COVID-19.

(Photo of Chris Mack: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal, Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Yet another game is getting pushed back for the Louisville men's basketball program.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday afternoon that the Cardinals’ road matchup vs. Virginia, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 6, has been postponed. Earlier today, Louisville's contest at Syracuse, which was previously set to tipoff tonight at 7:00 p.m. EST, also got postponed.

Like was the case for the game against the Orange, the league stated that the postponement of the game against the Cavaliers followed a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing with the Louisville program.

As a result of the latest postponements, the Cardinals now have four games that require rescheduling: their home games against NC State and Boston College, as well as their road trips to Syracuse and Virginia.

This is the second time that Louisville has experienced a pause due to the virus. They had to briefly pause team activities back in December, and a result, had to cancel their matchup with UNC Greensboro while postponing their games vs. NC State and at Wisconsin, with the latter eventually getting rescheduled and played.

Their matchups vs. Boston College and Georgia Tech also have had to be postponed due to COVID, albeit due to issues within the respective programs. The rematch vs. the Eagles has yet to be rescheduled, while the contest against the Yellow Jackets was played this past Monday.

Louisville currently sports an 11-4 on the season, with a 6-3 record in ACC play. They are tentatively set to take the court next against Pitt at the KFC Yum! Center, with tipoff scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 9:00 p.m. EST on the ACC Network.

.You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp