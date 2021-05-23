Chris Mack, Louisville Equipped to Handle Transfer Portal Era

The head coach of the Cardinals is not concerned with the transfer portal departures his team has seen this season, and the program does not fear any potential 'mass exodus' in the future.

(Photo of Chris Mack: Natalie Ledonna via the Atlantic Coast Conference)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Since its inception during the 2018-19 season, the transfer portal has completely changed the landscape of college athletics. All of Division I went to a "notification-of-transfer" model, where student-athletes names' are compiled on a website for coaches and NCAA administrators all to see.

Combined with the recently passed one-time transfer rule, where student-athletes across all D1 sports can transfer once without having to sit out a year, and the transfer portal has gotten as crazy as ever.

"The transfer portal is a huge change. A huge change," Louisville head coach Chris Mack said. "Other sports may do it, but it hasn't affected their sport quite like it's affected basketball. I think you see that in the numbers."

Mack isn't wrong about the inflated transfer portal numbers. According to VerbalCommits.com, as of May 23, 1,629 players have entered the transfer portal-or roughly 35% of all student-athletes at the D1 level.

The Cardinals have been no exception to the transfer portal madness. Aidan Igiehon did so on the day after Selection Sunday, as did Josh Nickelberry early last month, and Quinn Slazinski entered at the beginning of May.

"As far as the guys that left, I love them," Mack said. "They were huge parts to our program. They may not have had the on-court success that they envisioned for themselves. or fans wanted, but everybody's path and everybody's journey is different."

While the amount of players entering the portal can be viewed as alarming to some, Mack believes that most cases can be justified, especially at a high-profile program like Louisville.

"You sign up to come to Louisville, it's big boy basketball," he said. "If you have 13 guys on scholarships, it's sort of hard to find a program in this country that plays 13 guys. Natural selection sort of happens. Guys cannibalize themselves, guys find ways to get on the floor, or they don't."

In many programs around the country, the transfer portal has wreaked havoc on rosters. Such is the case in places like Arizona, Cincinnati and Georgia, where over half the scholarship roster has entered the portal for a variety of reasons.

During any given offseason, at any given program, there is the potential for a mass exodus via the portal. Not only that, many programs feel the need to have to 're-recruit' their players because of the portal.

Fortunately, Louisville, at least under the reigns of the current coaching staff, does not seem to have that fear instilled in them. Thanks to having honest and having transparent relationships with their guys, they believe they don't have to convince anyone to stay or enter the portal.

"I think if you're approaching your own players in the way that we do, which as far as relationship building and having something tangible and real off the floor, I don't think it needs to be this fire drill at the end of the season, where you're re re-recruiting your own guys," newly promoted assistant coach Kahil Fennell said. I think if you're doing that, you might be doing things incorrectly, in my opinion."

Even with names continuing to enter and exit the portal on a daily basis, one things is certain-the transfer portal is here to stay, no matter how nutty it can get. Louisville will undoubtedly face additional departures via the portal in seasons to come, but at least fans can take solace in the fact that it is not the sign of a sinking ship.

"It's exciting to have a lot of our guys returning, and adding the new guys as well. I think they have a belief in Louisville basketball, the tradition and the current coaching staff, and roster moving forward," Mack said.

