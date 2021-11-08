Watch: Chris Mack, Mike Pegues and Jarrod West Talk Start of Season

The Louisville men's basketball program is set to tip-off the 2021-22 season against Southern.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2021-22 college basketball season is finally here. After a long offseason, the Louisville men's basketball program is set to tip-off the new season Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the KFC Yum! Center against Southern.

This is a Cardinals team which is full of fresh faces both amongst the players and coaches roster. There are eight new players as well as two new assistant coaches, along with a completely overhauled offensive system.

Fans have already had a brief look at the squad during exhibition play, but now we will start to get a feel for what Louisville truly is - and what they could be capable of.

"I think we're going to really find out a lot about ourselves over the next several games, and I'm looking forward to that," head coach Chris Mack said.

But with all the new faces, one very noteworthy figure will be absent from the sideline for the first month of the season. As many know, Mack is suspended for the first six games of the year, with assistant coach Mike Pegues taking the reigns as acting head coach during that time.

"I'm really excited, mainly. Range of emotions, of course, but mainly excited for the opportunity for Team 108 to get out there and play a regular season game," Pegues said.

Prior to the start of the regular season, Mack, Pegues and graduate transfer guard Jarrod West took time to meet with the media. They discussed Louisville's progress through the preseason, Mack's suspension, playing under Pegues, and more.

Below are the videos from their press conference:

Head Coach Chris Mack

Assistant Coach Mike Pegues

Guard Jarrod West

