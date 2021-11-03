Mack 'Pleased' With Louisville's Effort in Exhibition Play, Execution Still Progressing

The head coach of the Cardinals was 'pleased' with his team's effort in their exhibition against Kentucky State, although he admits their overall execution is still a work in progress.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After months of workouts, practices, and the occasional intrasquad scrimmage, the Louisville men's basketball program finally got to lace 'em up against an actual opponent.

Last Friday, the Cardinals hosted Kentucky State for their first of two exhibition matchups at the KFC Yum! Center, coming away with a resounding 94-45 victory in front of 13,023 fans.

It's hard to truly come away with solid takeaways from an exhibition game, especially one against a Division II opponent, but Louisville's effort in the matchup was noteworthy. Putting on display their new-look offense for the first time, the Cardinals operated with much more hustle than they had last season.

In fact, this effort is exactly what head coach Chris Mack was looking for against the Thorobreds. He called for very few set plays during the game, instead simply hoping his squad would carry over their good habits from practice - such as pushing the ball, and playing with space. From that standpoint, Mack says he was 'pleased'.

"I thought our baseline effort was really good. Just our remembrance to run the floor each and every trip, whether it's going to be productive for you individually or not," he said. "I thought our attention to that was was much greater."

Throughout much of the night, Louisville was running their new offensive system to their desire. They shot 46.3 percent from the field - including 57.1 percent in the second half - connected on 35.7 percent of their three-pointers, and took 34 free throw attempts.

That being said, the overall execution against Kentucky State still left some to be desired. The Cardinals were slow to get shots to fall, shooting just 34.4 percent in the first half and opening the game 4-17, while also turning the ball over 17 times.

Despite holding Kentucky State to 45 points and 29.0 percent shooting, there were lapses in defensive execution as well. The Thorobreds scored more points in the first five minutes of the second half than they did in the entire first half. Mack points defense as an area where "a few guys need to really get better".

"We needed to be tighter on that end of the floor off the ball, and more in tune to where our positioning needed to be," he said. "Whether we're one pass away or two passes away."

Fortunately, they have another opportunity to work on this before the start of the regular season on Nov. 9. Louisville is set to host Division II West Georgia for their second and final exhibition matchup on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

The Wolves return all five starters from a team that finished third in the Gulf South Conference East division with a 12-6 mark (14-8 overall), and won their first NCAA Regional game in six years. Louisville is still expected to win handily, but Mack knows they will be a little bit more of a challenge than Kentucky State.

"They're going to be much more organized, they're gonna be sharper, they're a little bit more experienced. Our team recognizes that, and understands that." he said.



Tip-off with West Georgia is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST, and will be streaming on ACC Network Extra.

(Photo of Chris Mack: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

