Chris Mack Pleased With Louisville's Defense, Effort vs. Clemson Despite Loss

Despite a cold shooting night against the Tigers, the head coach of the Cardinals commended his team for their defense and effort that kept them in the game.

(Photo of David Johnson, Carlik Jones: Ken Ruinard/USA TODAY Sports)

CLEMSON, S.C. - To say that Louisville could not find the bottom of the basket in their 54-50 loss at Clemson would be a tremendous understatement. The Cardinals connected on just 18 of their 57 field goal attempts, including five of their 24 three-point attempts, and went nine of 16 at the free throw line, resulting in finishing with a season-low scoring output.

Normally, many head coaches across college basketball would be quite perturbed after witnessing such a shooting performance. But, for Louisville head coach Chris Mack, it was quite the opposite. Instead, he commended his team for showing out on the defensive end.

"You take your hat off to (Clemson), but I thought our guys battled as hard as they could on the defensive end," Mack said after the game. "It was just a muddy game, that we couldn't end up being better in the last four minutes."

With the exception of a few plays here and there, Mack believes the Cards played good enough defense to potentially squeak out a win. Clemson was held to just 19-53 from the field, including 7-35 on three-point attempts.

He also commended Jae'Lyn Withers & JJ Traynor for playing "terrific" defense on Aamir Simms, a preseason First Team All-ACC selection who finished with 16 points. Not letting offensive deficiency affect defensive energy and effort was also something Mack was proud of.

"Outside of maybe a few plays down the stretch, I thought our guys played as hard as they could on the defensive end," he said. "We didn't let the offensive woes affect our defensive intensity, our communication, our attention to detail. That's why you want a little bit more form on the offensive end to come away with a win."

While he believes some things could have been executed at a higher level, such as finishing through contact or making plays around the basket, overall, he was satisfied with how Louisville was able to penetrate the paint against a team who, at one point, was the No. 1 ranked defense in the nation according to KenPom.

"I can't fault our effort if we're getting the ball in the paint," he said. "In the second half, it didn't feel like we we got it there as much. Clemson was it was a team that really gapped us tonight, especially off David (Johnson) and Carlik (Jones). I got to do a better job of putting some other guys in in different positions, and runs and stuff."

Speaking of Johnson & Jones, Mack believes that their struggles against the Tigers are not a reflection of deeper issues with his All-ACC caliber backcourt, and that it'll "be a one game thing". The duo finished with a combined 15 points on six of 22 shooting with eight turnovers to three assists.

Once the clock his double zeros from the floor of Littlejohn Coliseum, Mack's message to his team was not one of frustration, but one of encouragement.

"You're gonna have games like this. You're gonna have games where the ball doesn't go in the basket," Mack said when asked what his message in the locker room was. "We didn't hang our head, we continued to play. The thing about this league, is you always have opportunities to come up and we gotta - I gotta put those guys in better position so that our offense a little bit easier for them."

Louisville once again has a relatively short turnaround, as they will return home to host Georgia Tech on Monday, Feb. 1 at 2:00 p.m. EST on the ACC Network. It will be the first half of a men's & women's basketball doubleheader at the KFC Yum! Center, with Jeff Walz and his squad facing NC State at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN2.

