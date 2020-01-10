After Louisville men’s basketball defeated Miami 74-58 at the KFC Yum! Center Jan. 7, Cardinal head coach Chris Mack said his team had to figure out what makes them good.

Louisville led by 20 points midway through the first half before Miami crept back into the game. The visitors trimmed their deficit to five points four times in the second half until Louisville closed out the game on a 15-4 run.

Once Louisville built a double-digit advantage against Miami, Mack thought players started taking bad shots. The poor decision making took the Cardinals out of an offensive rhythm, which Mack thought lasted for 12 to 15 minutes.

“What I tried to say after the game the other night is exactly what I feel after watching film, and that is, our team is playing well at times in spurts,” Mack said. “Our team has to understand on offense what makes us good, we are sharing the ball, I talked about transition, I talked about getting it inside to Steve, trying to establish him. That’s how we have to play all the way through.”

Steven Enoch, who finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds against Miami, thinks Louisville’s offense was more patient early in the season. The fifth-year senior said Louisville is capable of taking control of games if it plays the right way.

“We have to make sure we take care of the ball on the offensive side as well as the defensive side,” Enoch said. “When we have an impatient offense, it can lead to a defense that gets strung out because teams are going on the break.”

Mack said good teams don’t let up like Louisville did against Miami.

“It has been a little frustrating, but we are going to work through it and we are going to become better,” Mack said. “Hopefully moments like the other night teach our team what makes us good.”