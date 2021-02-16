Chris Mack, Samuell Williamson Talk Syracuse and Resumption of Play

(Photo of Samuell Williamson, Jordan Usher: Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After having not played since Feb 1. due to COVID protocols, the Louisville men's basketball program (11-4, 6-3 ACC) is finally in line to make their return to the court.

Next up, they will welcome Syracuse (10-5, 4-4 ACC) at the KFC Yum! Center. Tipoff is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. EST on the ACC Network.

Related: Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Syracuse

Before the Cardinals face the Orange, head coach Chris Mack and sophomore forward Samuell Williamson took time to meet with the media. They discussed the long layoff, what they accomplished during it, how they learned from their first layoff in mid-December, as well as Syracuse themselves.

Below is the transcript from their press conference as well as the video:

Head Coach Chris Mack

(On if he's concerned about his team's conditioning)

Man, you always worry about everything when you're a coach. While I've been away, the assistant coaches have done a really good job of trying to continue to keep our guys conditioning where it needs to be. Ultimately, the true test will be tomorrow night in a game situation, but I think, knowing you're in our position, my position, you worry about all that stuff.



(On what his quarantine period was like)

I let the assistant coaches coach the team. Certainly I watched our practices, and offered feedback afterwards with the staff. and tried to plan the practices as best I could. But, I spent it in the basement, and for the first three or four days, pretty sick. So I'm just trying to get back being myself here. It's been weird when you sit in your basement for 10 days, and don't see the light of day. So it's been strange.



(On if he's had additional time to scout other teams during his quarantine)

No, I don't think I've watched any more of the league than I normally would. My focus was on making sure our team continued to try to get better, and get back in shape from the layoff, not necessarily evaluating the other teams in the league. We sort of know who they are, and like I've done every year, when they're on television, you sort of have a sense of what they're doing, and my focus was on on our team, and more or less Syracuse.



(On what will help them coming off this pause vs. their last pause before the Wisconsin blowout)

Having Carlik (Jones). That'll help. I think that our medical team did a really good job of allowing guys that were quarantined to still get in the gym. We obviously had to have heavy protocols in place for guys to be able to get on the floor on their own, be really the only person in the gym at the time. But that wasn't something that they had the opportunity to do the first time around. So when we were off prior to Wisconsin, however many days that was, eight or nine, our guys were not in a gym for eight or nine days. That was a little bit of a change this time around. Hopefully that pays off for our guys.



(On if he has a sense of urgency returning to play during the homestretch)

I think as a coach, you always have that sense of urgency. Obviously, the spotlight grows brighter. People talk about the tournament, talk about the end of the year a lot more. But as a coach, and hopefully as players, I think you always have that sense of urgency. But it really is hard to believe that we only have six regular season games that are scheduled right now, which is just strange. But this whole season has been that.



(On how difficult his quarantine period was)

I think the first three or four days, I really had nothing to do other than trying to get better. I could have been anywhere, andI didn't feel very well. Last, maybe four or five days, drove me stir crazy a bit. Fortunately, my wife went out of town with the kids for volleyball, so I got to come up from the basement, which was welcome relief. But, no, I didn't really catch up on any shows or anything.. Like I said, I tried to dedicate my time preparing for Syracuse, and worrying about our team's practices, and planning the next one. Then, quite honestly, just trying to you know get stronger.



(On what Syracuse has done differently to make their 2-3 zone more aggressive this season)

I think they do a really good job of just knowing the passing lanes, and playing for you trying to get the ball in certain spots, whether it's the short corner, whether it's the logo area. They generally know where you're trying to get the ball. They have really good length. I think Kadary Richmond does a terrific job, obviously (Buddy) Boeheim is very, very well schooled, he has long arms and quick hands, (Malek) Dolezaj, really smart in the interior. That's what they do for 40 minutes a game. They understand who they are, and they do a great job of reading passages, and getting hands on passed balls, and blocking shots around the rim. It's what they've always done.



(On if the ACC will get every postponed game rescheduled, and who will be out vs. Syracuse)

In part of your first question, I think the administration has been in talks with the ACC, but nothing has been concrete. There's just not a whole lot of days to shove games. So I don't have really anything else to add at this point. As far as the players that will be out tomorrow, we'll worry about talking about that tomorrow.



(On the advice he's received when coming off a layoff)

Just trying to keep your team spirit, I think was the biggest message from Brad (Brownell). He felt like his team was on a really good uptick, they were heading to North Carolina, they already had that monkey off their back from the previous year winning at Carolina, and then the wheels sort of fell off, and he felt like his guys lost that spirit. He sort of talked about things that we could do, and to have a good temperature of your team. How they feel coming in, being able to do things that keep that spirit up. It's a challenge when guys think there's a game on the schedule, and the next thing you know, it's being postponed, and the next two or three are as well. It's a challenge, but it's a challenge that a lot of programs around the country have faced.



(On how to keep that spirit up)

I think keep practice short, keep it very meaningful. Get some individual improvement in. Those type of things.

(On the challenges that Syracuse's shooters provide)

I think their players play with a lot of freedom, a lot of confidence. I think Allen Griffin is a terrific one-on-one player. He can basically create his own shot. Elijah Hughes used that a year ago, and see a lot of similarities. Obviously, Boeheim and (Joseph) Girard can really, really shoot the ball from distance. They put you in a bind with handoffs, and pin downs from their big guys. I think (Quincy) Guerrier's also had a really good year, and is a guy that you know provides a lot of versatility at his position. It's a big challenge when you defend Syracuse, for sure.

Forward Samuell Williamson

(On how the layoff has gone for him)

It's been a little bit tough. Obviously, we want to be out there playing. We're excited and ready to play Syracuse two weeks ago when we got the call that somebody had tested positive, and we had to return home. But you got to find the positives and negatives and every situation, and one of the positives is guys that are banged up, we've had an extra couple of days to get our bodies right leading into this game tomorrow.



(On if he's worried about losing his edge)

Absolutely not. Absolutely not.

(On how much time it will take to get his wind back)



I think, the last week or so, conditioning has been one of the main priorities that we've been talking about. The coaches have been stressing (it) during practice. When we were off for a few days, the guys were running on treadmills stuff like that just to keep their wind. We think that was the biggest factor in the Wisconsin game earlier in the year, just not being in great enough shape. We knew that was going to be a huge key for us over this two week layoff, was to just stay in shape and be ready to play.

(On how they've progressed cardio-wise since resuming practice)

Huge difference. I think the best way to get him basketball shape, is by playing basketball. The last few days, we've been playing a lot of basketball trying to get our wind back. That first practice was a little tough, I'm not gonna lie to you. But, I think we feel fine now.



(On what to expect vs. Syracuse)

We're gonna expect a team that's got a lot of guys that score the basketball, a team that leads the conference in both blocks and steals. We were prepared to play them on two weeks ago, and it made it a little bit easier for our preparation this time around, because we were already kind of familiar with the scouting individually, and what they do as a team as well. I think it was a benefit for us also playing Syracuse tomorrow.

(On what kind of effect that all the starts and stops have on them)

It was a little bit draining mentally. Like I said, we were excited to play Wednesday. We're always excited to play, and like I said a few weeks ago, this season - it's a lot of ups and downs. You never know where you're gonna play next, and when there's gonna be a pause. So you can't take any game for granted. It has been a little bit draining mentally, but we're ready to go tomorrow.



(On what he could do during the pause)

Thankfully, we were able to come to the gym - two guys at a time, workout on separate separate sides of the court, and then there were coaches leading the workout from the balcony up above. It was a lot different. We couldn't have anybody rebounding for us, we had to rebound for ourselves, or shoot on the shoot away gun machine that rebounds for you. It was a lot different, but we were fortunate enough to be able to get to the gym, unlike our last pause that we had in December, so that was good.



(On how long he has been comfortable playing at the elbow and on the foul line, and how that will help against Syracuse's 2-3 zone)

I think I'm very comfortable in that area, in the high post. I actually love playing against 2-3 zones. I want to say I've been comfortable there for a while, though. In high school, I always want to play on the perimeter and shoot threes in the 2-3 zone. Once I figured out that was I probably the most effective of the inside of the zone making plays, whether it being a dumped down pass to my big man, me shooting the mid range shot, or kicking it out for three, I realized that's probably the place I can be most effective in a 2-3 zone. I'd say last year or so. once I got to college, I realized that I can be pretty effective in that zone.



(On being the 'third go-to guy')

I'm not necessarily worried about being whatever. I just want to go out there, and do everything I can, to help my team win. I think I can speak on behalf of most of my teammates, all my teammates actually. That's all we want to do. We're not worried about how many shots each guys gets, and how many rebounds these guys get, we just want to win.



(On how much urgency there is)

It's a ton of urgency. I think we've got five or six left scheduled in the ACC. This is where it gets fun, towards the end of the season - the homestretch. Like I said, one of the positives of these last couple of weeks being off, is we've been able to get our legs under us a little bit, and have a little rest, which could be a good thing heading into this homestretch. We're excited. Like I said, this is where it gets fun heading into March. This is where we work our year for.



(On if he anticipates it being a busy homestretch with scheduling)

I don't know what the plan is for our games, I don't know if they're gonna make some games up. I don't know if we'll play six more games, or I think we have 11 that we should be able to play, to get us a 20. I think it's going to be kind of hard to do so. I think we got to understand that, each and every game is going to be important, because other teams might play more than more games and we will. So down the stretch, each and every game is gonna be extremely important, especially that we're one game behind Florida State or Virginia.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp