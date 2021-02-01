FootballBasketballOther Sports
Louisville Men's Basketball Falls Out of AP Top 25 Again

The Cardinals have not spent consecutive weeks ranked or unranked over the last five weeks.
(Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

NEW YORK - After playing just one game last week, a 54-50 loss at Clemson while clinging to a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, it does not come as a surprise to see them fall completely out of this week's poll.

The Cardinals are now unranked in Week 11 of the 2020-21 AP Top 25 Poll, falling from their previous ranking of No. 25 last week to the "Receiving Votes" category.

Louisville has see-sawed in and out of the poll over the last five weeks, going from being unranked, to No. 16, back to unranked, then to No. 25 and now unranked again in consecutive weeks.

The Cards (10-4, 5-3 ACC) have a very busy week ahead of them, as they are set to host Georgia Tech today, then travel to Syracuse on Wednesday, Feb. 3 and Virginia on Saturday, Feb. 6. Tipoff vs. GT is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. EST on the ACC Network.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2020-21 Week 11)

*First place votes in parenthesis

1. Gonzaga (17-0) - 1,597 (61)

2. Baylor (16-0) - 1,539 (3)

3. Villanova (11-1) - 1,458

4. Michigan (13-1) - 1,402

5. Houston (15-1) - 1,348

6. Texas (11-3) - 1,228

7. Ohio State (14-4) - 1,133

8. Iowa (12-4) - 1,079

9. Oklahoma (11-4) - 966

10. Alabama (14-4) - 958

11. Tennessee (12-3) - 869

12. Illinois (11-5) - 850

13. Texas Tech (12-5) - 797

14. Virginia (11-3) - 752

15. Creighton (13-4) - 732

16. Virginia Tech (13-3) - 718

17. West Virginia (11-5) - 669

18. Missouri (11-3) - 589

19. Wisconsin (13-5) - 452

20. Florida State (10-3) - 393

21. UCLA (13-3) - 260

22. Florida (10-4) - 196

23. Kansas (11-6) - 171

24. Purdue (12-6) - 130

25. Drake (16-0) 117

Others receiving votes:

Oklahoma State 111, USC 57, Loyola Chicago 52, Minnesota 42, Xavier 25, Boise State 23, St. Bonaventure 19, Saint Louis 11, Belmont 11, Toledo 9, Oregon 8, Colorado 8, San Diego State 6, Connecticut 5, Louisville 4, North Carolina 3, Georgia Tech 2, Rutgers 1

