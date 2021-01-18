Louisville Men's Basketball Falls Out of AP Top 25

The Cardinals are unranked after ascending to No. 16 in last week's poll

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

NEW YORK - After going 1-1 for the week with a win at Wake Forest and a loss at Miami, the Louisville men's basketball program's entrance back into Associated Press Top 25 Poll has disappeared as quickly as it arrived

The Cardinals are now unranked in Week 9 of the 2020-21 AP Top 25, falling from their previous ranking of No. 16. Before last week's poll, the Cards had previously found themselves in the "Receiving Votes" category for the prior three weeks. This week, they received 155 votes for an unofficial ranking of 26th.

Louisville (9-2, 4-1 ACC) has a pair of home games this week, as they are set to host Florida State on Monday, Jan. 18 at 7:00 p.m. EST, then Duke on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 4:00 p.m. EST. Both games will be on ESPN.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2020-21 Week 9)

has taken a bit of a tumble in the latest edition of the

ranked as the (INSERT) team in the nation

*First place votes in parenthesis

1. Gonzaga (14-0) - 1,598 (62)

2. Baylor (12-0) - 1,538 (2)

3. Villanova (8-1) - 1,445

4. Iowa (12-2) - 1,420

5. Texas (11-2) - 1,289

6. Tennessee (10-1) - 1,242

7. Michigan (11-1) - 1,197

8. Houston (11-1) - 1,155

9. Kansas (10-3) - 1,072

10. Wisconsin (11-3) - 939

11. Creighton (10-3) - 833

12. Texas Tech (11-4) - 792

13. Virginia (9-2) - 778

14. West Virginia (9-4) - 737

15. Ohio State (11-3) - 631

16. Virginia Tech (11-2) - 536

17. Minnesota (11-4) - 507

18. Alabama (11-3) - 487

19. Missouri (8-2) - 462

20. Clemson (9-2) - 354

21. Oregon (9-2) - 235

22. Illinois (9-5) - 232

23. UConn (7-1) - 209

24. UCLA (11-2) - 195

25. Saint Louis (7-1) - 172

Others receiving votes:

Louisville 155, Colorado 148, Oklahoma St. 119, Florida St. 112, Southern Cal 74, Duke 43, Drake 42, LSU 20, Boise St. 15, Xavier 7, Belmont 5, Michigan St. 3, Winthrop 3, Toledo 2, Utah St. 1, Purdue 1.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp