Louisville Men's Basketball Falls Out of AP Top 25
(Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
NEW YORK - After going 1-1 for the week with a win at Wake Forest and a loss at Miami, the Louisville men's basketball program's entrance back into Associated Press Top 25 Poll has disappeared as quickly as it arrived
The Cardinals are now unranked in Week 9 of the 2020-21 AP Top 25, falling from their previous ranking of No. 16. Before last week's poll, the Cards had previously found themselves in the "Receiving Votes" category for the prior three weeks. This week, they received 155 votes for an unofficial ranking of 26th.
Louisville (9-2, 4-1 ACC) has a pair of home games this week, as they are set to host Florida State on Monday, Jan. 18 at 7:00 p.m. EST, then Duke on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 4:00 p.m. EST. Both games will be on ESPN.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2020-21 Week 9)
*First place votes in parenthesis
1. Gonzaga (14-0) - 1,598 (62)
2. Baylor (12-0) - 1,538 (2)
3. Villanova (8-1) - 1,445
4. Iowa (12-2) - 1,420
5. Texas (11-2) - 1,289
6. Tennessee (10-1) - 1,242
7. Michigan (11-1) - 1,197
8. Houston (11-1) - 1,155
9. Kansas (10-3) - 1,072
10. Wisconsin (11-3) - 939
11. Creighton (10-3) - 833
12. Texas Tech (11-4) - 792
13. Virginia (9-2) - 778
14. West Virginia (9-4) - 737
15. Ohio State (11-3) - 631
16. Virginia Tech (11-2) - 536
17. Minnesota (11-4) - 507
18. Alabama (11-3) - 487
19. Missouri (8-2) - 462
20. Clemson (9-2) - 354
21. Oregon (9-2) - 235
22. Illinois (9-5) - 232
23. UConn (7-1) - 209
24. UCLA (11-2) - 195
25. Saint Louis (7-1) - 172
Others receiving votes:
Louisville 155, Colorado 148, Oklahoma St. 119, Florida St. 112, Southern Cal 74, Duke 43, Drake 42, LSU 20, Boise St. 15, Xavier 7, Belmont 5, Michigan St. 3, Winthrop 3, Toledo 2, Utah St. 1, Purdue 1.
