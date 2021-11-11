Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Watch: Ross McMains, Matt Cross Preview Furman

    Louisville men's basketball assistant coach Ross McMains and forward Matt Cross met with the media to discuss their recent win vs. Southern, as well as their upcoming matchup vs. Furman.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program was able to open up their 2021-22 season in the right direction, coming away with a 72-60 win over Southern Tuesday at the KFC Yum! Center.

    While you never want to be dissatisfied with a victory, the Cardinals were far from a polished product against the Jaguars. They shot just 41.5 from the floor, and turned the ball over 19 times.

    To be fair, the game marked a lot of firsts for the team. It was the first game operating the new offensive system spearheaded by assistant coach Ross McMains, it was the beginning of head coach Chris Mack's six-game suspension, and it was the Louisville debut for six different players.

    "Obviously, we faced some challenges the other night, and learned we have a lot of growth to be made," McMains said. "We got to keep growing in a lot of areas, so those are things we're addressing."

    Louisville will have to be a lot more crisp on both ends of the floor moving forward, especially in their next game against Furman. In their opener, the Paladins trounced DII foe North Greenville 118-66, mostly due to an astounding 22 made three-pointers.

    "They've got a really good group. "They got a veteran group. They have a group thats been playing together for a while," We got our work cut out for us."

    Prior to their upcoming matchup, McMains and forward Matt Cross took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game against Southern, previewed the upcoming game vs. Furman, and more.

    Below are the videos from their press conference:

    Assistant Coach Ross McMains

    Forward Matt Cross

    Watch: Ross McMains, Matt Cross Preview Furman

