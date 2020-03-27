Report: Louisville will face Arkansas, Colorado State & San Francisco at MGM Main Event in Las Vegas

The University of Louisville men's basketball team will face the Arkansas Razorbacks, Colorado State Rams and San Francisco Dons as part of the MGM Resorts Main Event in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to CBS Sports' college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Their participation was first announced by the school back on Feb. 26. The event will take place from Nov. 20-22, and it will benefit Coaches vs. Cancer. It will be the Cards' first trip out west since 2016 when they faced Grand Canyon, and their first trip to Vegas for a tournament since 2007.

Louisville now knows six of their non-conference opponents for the upcoming 2020-21 college basketball season. The Cardinals will tipoff the season at the KFC Yum! Center against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, and will also play the Navy Midshipmen & Kentucky Wildcats at home as well.

The Cardinals are a combined 8-4 all-time against the MGM Resorts Main Event field, with winning records against all three. Louisville is 4-3 against Arkansas, most recently defeating them 96-66 in the 2009-10 season opener. Their lone game against Colorado State came in their 2013 NCAA Tournament title run, taking them down 82-56 in the Round of 32 at Rupp Arena. Against the Dons they are 3-1, having played them most recently on Dec. 8, 2010 in a 61-35 victory at the KFC Yum! Center.

