Louisville makes Top 8 for Class of 2021 SF Michael James

Matthew McGavic

The recruiting trail is starting to heat back up again for the University of Louisville men's basketball program, as four-star Class of 2021 small forward JD Davison announced his list of top ten schools with the Cardinals making the cut.

Mostly southern schools are in the running for the Oak Ridge (FL) product; as Arkansas, Alabama, Texas A&M, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech and USF all made the cut alongside Louisville.

A 6-foot-5 and 190-pound prospect hailing from Orlando, James is the No. 10 player in the state of Florida and the No. 69 player in the Class of 2021 according to Rivals.

James might not be the highest name on Louisville's 2021 recruiting board, but he is absolutely someone to keep an eye on over the next few weeks. He's a strong finisher, possesses his fair share of athleticism and has a bit of range as well. In his junior year, he averaged 18.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 30 games for Oak Ridge.

The Cardinals currently sport a three-man '21 recruiting class consisting of four-star point guards Bobby Pettiford & El Ellis (JUCO) and four-star small forward Bryce Hopkins. It is the No. 3 class in the nation behind only Baylor and USC according to 247Sports.

