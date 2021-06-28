Louisville to Face Michigan State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The Cardinals will hit the road to face the Spartans for a third time in the event.

(Photo of Christen Cunningham, Cassius Winston: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men’s basketball program will travel to East Lansing, Mich. for a road matchup with Michigan State as part of the 2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the league announced Monday. The game will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 1, with time and TV designation yet to be determined.

This past season, the Spartans went just 15-13 and 9-11 in the Big Ten under Hall of Fame head coach Tom Izzo. They squeaked into the NCAA Tournament as a No. 11 seed, facing UCLA in the First Four, but lost 86-80 in overtime.

It will be the third matchup between these two teams in the event, with both teams claiming a victory. Michigan State won 71-67 at the Breslin Center on Dec. 2, 2015, and Louisville did so 82-78 on Nov. 27, 2018 at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals hold a 6-5 advantage in the all-time series with the Spartans, and are 4-3 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Slowly but surely, Louisville's non-conference schedule for the 2021-22 season is starting to take shape. They will host Furman and Detroit Mercy on yet-to-be-announced dates, and Navy on Tuesday, Nov. 9. They will travel to Western Kentucky on Saturday, Dec. 18, Kentucky on a future date, and are reportedly taking part in the 2021 Cable Beach Championship.

Louisville opened up the 2020-21 season at 9-1, and were ranked as high as the No. 16 team in the nation. But due to COVID issues, injuries, and at times offensive inconsistencies, they went 4-6 in the second half of the season to finish at 13-7 and 8-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference - missing the NCAA Tournament by a razor-thin margin.

