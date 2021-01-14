Louisville's Charles Minlend Available vs. Wake Forest

The graduate transfer guard can finally make his debut for the Louisville men's basketball program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is one step closer to being at full health.

On the program's availability report prior to tipoff vs. Wake Forest, graduate transfer guard Charles Minlend was not listed as "unavailable" for the first time of the 2020-21 season. It is not known how many minutes he will play against the Demon Deacons, but he is expected to play a major role throughout the rest of the season.

Throughout a large chunk of the young season, Louisville (8-1, 3-0 ACC) has had just nine scholarship players at their disposal due to various injuries. Forward/center & co-captain Malik Williams is out 12 weeks with a foot injury, Minlend was out for six with a knee injury, and guard Josh Nickelberry made his season debut vs. Pitt following offseason arthroscopic knee surgery.

Forward Samuell Williamson had also missed the matchup vs. Western Kentucky due to a right big toe injury, and guard Carlik Jones was forced to sit in Louisville's contest vs. Wisconsin due to return to play guidelines after previously testing positive for COVID-19.

One of the two graduate transfers to join the program over the offseason, alongside Jones, the six-foot-four, 220-pound guard averaged 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals as last season with San Francisco.

The Concord, N.C. native averaged 18.7 points in three 2020 West Coast Conference Tournament games, including 19 points and seven rebounds vs. No. 2 Gonzaga in the semifinals. Minlend has earned All-WCC second team honors for each of the last two seasons.

Tipoff between the Cardinals & Demon Deacons is set for 8:30 p.m. EST on the ACC Network.

