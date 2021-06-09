Donovan Mitchell Scores 45 in Game One vs. Clippers

The former Louisville men’s basketball standout had another brilliant playoff performance in his young NBA career.

(Photo of Nicolas Batum, Donovan Mitchell: Jeffrey Swinger - USA TODAY Sports)

SALT LAKE CITY - Another day, another standout playoff performance from former Louisville men’s basketball standout and current NBA superstar Donovan Mitchell.

Facing the No. 4 seeded Los Angeles Clippers in game one of the Western Conference semifinals, Mitchell was the driving force behind a 112-109 victory for the top-seeded Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound shooting guard scored 45 points, tying Karl Malone for the most 40-point playoff games in Jazz history. It took Mitchell just 28 games to accomplish the feat, and 144 games faster than Malone. He also chipped in with five assists and three rebounds.

The Greenwich, Conn. native came through when needed the most, helping rally Utah from a 60-47 halftime deficit by scoring 32 of his points in the second half, including 16 in the first nine minutes of the third quarter.

“I’m just happy with how I was able to control the pace,” Mitchell said after the game. “That’s something I’ve tried to make strides with throughout my career.”

During the regular season, he put up 26.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists and shot 38.6% on threes, all of which were career bests. He was named to his second All-Star Game appearance as a result.

The Jazz and Clippers will continue their best-of-seven series with game two on Thursday, Jun 11 in Salt Lake City. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ESPN.

